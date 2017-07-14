G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Summer 2017 Content Marketing Usability Index report to help businesses quickly identify the most usable content marketing products. ClearSlide received the highest overall usability score with an 8.56 out of 10. The average score for the 15 products included in the report was a 7.74.

A product’s Usability score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of user-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the content marketing category according to their Usability scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the most usable content marketing products based on the experiences of their peers. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Index provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

About the Content Marketing Usability Index report:



The report is based on more than 693 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 160 products listed in G2 Crowd’s content marketing category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the user-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 170,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, nearly one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $45 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.