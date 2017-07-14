Correction: The world calls for global, authentic and feminine leaders

Kristin Engvig at the 2016 WINConference. Photo credit: Rosellina Garbo We need to address sexual harassment in the workplace with a fiercer feminine leadership

Learning, networking and growing as a leader. The WINConference has been helping women and men model a new leadership– a global, authentic and feminine one– for the last 20 years. This year, for the 20th Global WINConference, once again 700 leaders – 90% women from 60 different countries – and over 50 speakers will meet on 27.28.29 September at the Radisson Blue Scandinavia hotel in Oslo, Norway.

WIN founder Kristin Engvig: "We need to address sexual harassment in the workplace with a fiercer feminine leadership."

There has been lots of news on gender violence in the workplace lately showing how bad leadership can harm people, especially women. Let's look at the culture of harassment that pervades the tech industry, starting from Uber and its former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick who has been held accountable for Uber's culture of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination towards female employees.

“The list of companies who have lost their top management in technology this year after alleged sexual misconduct surfaced inside the company is long as media reports: 500 Startups, Binary Capital, Uber among others. The alleged harassments have emerged after the victims who kept silent for long for fear of retaliation have started to speak up," says Kristin Engvig, WIN founder and managing director. "Sexism harms women and business. Today people are asking for sustainable business and products, for authenticity and consistency, and we can no longer avoid addressing problems such as gender equality, discrimination and harassment. We work to change the culture in the workplace – people must be considered more important than more profit. It is time for a fierce global, authentic and feminine leadership."

The theme of the conference: Creating a Thriving Future

This year's theme of the Global WINConference is Creating a Thriving Future with grounded optimism, gracious innovation and tender humanity. Spread across 3 days, the programme will include sessions on: the future of work and careers, gender equality in the workplace, glass ceilings and sticky floors, work-life balance, mentorship, networking with purpose and pleasure, the role of creativity, how to integrate feminine qualities such as compassion, cooperation and empathy into a traditional style of leadership. Many success stories and role models will be presented (See below the Agenda).

The WINConference is aimed at connecting and developing leaders for the ultimate goal of changing the economy and creating a world of equal opportunities for all.

About WIN and its founder Kristin Engvig Founded in 1997, WIN is a leadership organization based in Lausanne (Switzerland). The first WINConference was organized in Milan in 1998 and since then it has been conducted every year. It is considered the most established forum on leadership and female empowerment in Europe and it has welcomed more than 13,000 participants from 129 different countries. WIN hosts the global WINConference and runs annual conferences in Japan, Nigeria and India. It also runs quarterly corporate workshops and networking meetings.

Kristin Engvig, Norwegian founder of WIN and WINConference, has dedicated the past 20 years to women's leadership and organizational change. With a background as a decision maker in global companies such as JPMorgan, Citibank, Innovation Norway and as a consultant, Kristin was able to transform her vision of ‘bringing a more feminine, global and sustainable vision into work, communities and life' into an annual conference inspiring women worldwide. Kristin has an MSc in Business and Marketing from BI, Oslo and an MBA from SDA Bocconi. She has trained as an actress and is mother to a 15-year-old son.

