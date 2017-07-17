Kate Aspen® 2017 Collections Highlight the Latest Wedding Trends

Newly released items include party decor, wedding favors, and bridesmaid gifts.

Kate Aspen®, the leading designer and manufacturer of uniquely beautiful, affordable favors, décor, and tabletop products, has expanded its offerings in Summer 2017 with hundreds of new items. Recognized in the wedding industry for original wedding and shower favor designs, the company continues to produce unique and thoughtful décor and favors with a fun and stylish feel. This year we present our largest launch to date. New product releases feature collections based around some of the newest trends and themes.

This market season, the company’s new products will be showcased in a variety of collections including, “Modern Romance”, “Botanical Garden”, “Modern Classic, and “Winter Wedding”. The entire Kate Aspen line will be shown at many gift shows including those in Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Summer 2017 highlighted collections include:



“Modern Romance”: With beautiful filigree and timeless designs, the Modern Romance collection drapes any wedding, bridal shower, baby shower, or other celebration in sophisticated elegance. Create a genuine romantic feel with shades of delicate pink, bold glitter and smooth gold foil. It's the perfect color palette for a hopeless romantic. From the event favors to the table decor, set the stage for an evening no guest will ever forget.

“Botanical Garden”: We know you only expect the very best for your outdoor wedding, which is why the Botanical Garden wedding collection is fit for you! Choose from personalized items like stemless wine glasses, glass coaster favors, party straw flags and more. Or, pick up beautiful items like botanical floral lanterns, decorative soaps, and place card holders. The greenery garland and fern designs are sure to complement any type of wedding decor.

“Modern Classic”: Simultaneously contemporary and classic, geometric prints mesh with classic color tones in the Modern Classic collection. Favor boxes in geometric shapes tipped with gold, shining classic chair signs, modern tableware reminiscent of classic nostalgia, and dramatic black and white shades all come together to put bring your wedding into a time of its own. Chic styles put guests in the mood to create memories that will last a lifetime.

“Winter Wedding”: The sparkle of snow, the feel of warming up by a fire, the excitement of new beginnings - winter really is a magical time of the year! This winter collection takes all of the beautiful elements of the winter season, and gives you a way to incorporate them all into your seasonal events.

Kate Aspen offers an ever-expanding assortment of party accents, table décor, keepsakes, and small gifts for weddings, birthdays, and special occasion celebrations. Products include small gifts like frames, bottle openers and stoppers, favor boxes, tea light holders and décor offerings including lanterns, cake toppers, chair backers, table numbers and more. Each of these products have been re-imagined into charming, must-have, trend-right favors and décor that are anything but ordinary.

Kate Aspen wedding favors are known for being unique, on trend, beautifully packaged and practical. Brides can choose from a large selection of wedding and bridal shower favors that coordinate with any wedding theme, style, or color palette. The collection’s signature, gift-ready packaging makes for the perfect favor, “gift-on-the-go,” hostess gift, “thank you” gift, stocking stuffer, and more! Kate Aspen is proud to be a memorable part of all YOU celebrate.

For more information on the entire Kate Aspen® Line, a trade show listing, or to find a Kate Aspen® sales representative in your area, please visit http://www.KateAspen.com, and click on “Trade Shows.”

About Kate Aspen

Kate Aspen® is a leading designer and manufacturer of impulse gifts and favors for all of life’s celebratory events, including weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays, and more. The company was founded in 2003 when a void in the online wedding favor market was noticed. Co-founders, including DJ Meng and Shirley Wang, launched Kate Aspen in 2004 and the industry took note. Thanks to the collection’s trend-right designs in gift-ready packaging, Kate Aspen quickly grew, creating a sensation with online retailers and their customers, who were craving fresh, distinctive designs at affordable price points. Today The Aspen Brands is a multi-million dollar company encompassing both Kate Aspen and Baby Aspen, selling to both online and brick and mortar retail trade across the globe.