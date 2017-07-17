Award-Winning Woodworker and Furniture Maker Releases New Collection

Peter Sandback, a master woodworker and expert table maker, today announced the release of a new drum table furniture collection. The new handmade drum tables are one-of-a-kind, featuring a variety of exotic and domestic wood options, base colors, and nail inlay patterns to choose from. The inspiration behind the new drum table line was focused on a combination of quality, durability, and uniqueness.

“Peter was looking for a way to deliver a perfect cylindrical shaped table to his customers that would still allow him to display the nail top designs he has become so well known for,” said Sarah Sandback, co-owner of Peter Sandback. “With a little research we found an excellent drum manufacturer, which operates with the same level care and attention to detail our business strives for.”

Sandback recently attended ICFF 2017, a high end furniture fair held in New York City, and received many positive reviews from notable magazine editors attendees. Louis Postel, the editor of New England Home, referred to Sandback as a “master of the trade” and accredited him to “creating pieces unlike anything that has come before.” Senior editor for Fine Woodworking, Jon Binzen, stated “Every time you turn around, Sandback seems to have developed another innovative and dynamic technique and designed a whole slew of great pieces around it.”

“A lot of great people come together at ICFF every year,” states Peter Sandback. “Through the years I've worked for and developed friendships with many of them. The show is a great introduction to designers and architects.”

A decorated furniture designer, Peter Sandback has received the 2015 Martha Stewart American Made Honoree recognition, “Best in Show for Contemporary Work” at the 2012 Architectural Digest Show, and the “Best in Show’ at the 2010 Fine Furnishings & Fine Crafts Show in Providence, R.I.

To view the complete drum table collection and create a custom piece, visit http://www.petersandback.com/drum-tables or contact Peter Sandback directly at info(at)petersandback(dot)com.

About Peter Sandback

Peter Sandback is an award-winning furniture maker and master woodworker. His hallmark design is distinguished by an intricate pattern work of inlaid nails set into minimalist handmade tables, benches and other functional forms that he designs and builds. To view more, visit http://www.petersandback.com.