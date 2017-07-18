SAE International’s new book, The Fundamentals of Integrated Vehicle Realization teaches engineers, managers, and students how to emulate the human thought process to create market-ready automotive products.

Vehicle functionality is increasing and automotive corporations must work as a cohesive unit to design and manufacture vehicles that meet sophisticated consumer demands. SAE International’s new book, The Fundamentals of Integrated Vehicle Realization teaches engineers, managers, and students how to emulate the human thought process to create market-ready automotive products.

The Fundamentals of Integrated Vehicle Realization is the latest offering from SAE International, the ultimate knowledge source in the mobility industry for more than a century. Authored by Dr. Mohammed El-Sayed, a 30-year veteran of the automotive engineering academia and industry, the 270-page book equips practicing professionals and students to understand the importance of creative aptitude, integrative skills, analytical thinking, and synergistic management.

The book presents complete, actionable guidance so organizations can:



Eliminate wasted time and money in design and manufacturing

Design mass-producible, viable products that fill major consumer needs

Build a process that facilitates future innovations as vehicles continue to gain complexity

Dr. El-Sayed discusses the current state of the art in automotive product development and its areas of inefficiencies, as well as the past and future of the industry. He identifies several stages of product development, drawing radical parallels to the human thought process. Operating with an innate belief that the human brain is the center of creativity, he proposes unprecedented solutions that enable efficiency and innovation. His conclusions provide the foundation for optimizing product development processes into a future that will rely more heavily on automation and mechanization.

The Fundamentals of Integrated Vehicle Realization is published by SAE International.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Mohammed El-Sayed is a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Kettering University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the SAE International Journal of Materials and Manufacturing and the Inaugural Chair of the SAE Journals’ Editorial Board.

To request a review copy of this book, email pr(at)sae9dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

— http://www.sae.org —