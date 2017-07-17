The Meadows Adds “Fast Cars, Slow Food” Event for August 19

Each year, The Meadows’ patrons have come to expect great outdoor events and entertainment from live music and outdoor movies to a weekly farmer’s market and a holiday ice skating rink. Promising bigger and better events than the past, The Meadows kicked off summer with Food Truck Frenzy in partnership with Sauce Magazine which attracted more than 1,500 consumers from Lake St. Louis and surrounding communities who stayed until all the food trucks had run out of food.

Following up on the resounding success of Food Truck Frenzy, The Meadows invites consumers back for Lake St. Louis Craft BeerFest, which will be held on Saturday, July 22nd from 5:00-8:00 PM at the iconic Clock Tower Plaza at The Meadows. The event will showcase 10+ local and regional craft beer selections (plus soda and water) for sale, 9+ food trucks and tents, and the live music of That 80’s Band.

Today, The Meadows announces Slow Food, Fast Cars featuring the cuisine of the top BBQ chefs in St. Louis, a display of exotic cars (Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls Royce and surprises to delight any car enthusiast) from St. Louis Motorsports, and live music on Saturday, August 19 from 5:00-8:00 PM.

All events are free to the public, offering parking, live music, giveaways, and excellent people watching. These events are family friendly and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the live music and personal coolers if they want to bring their own food and refreshments.

According to Meadows’ Owner, Meir Cohen, “The goal is to bring the best of St. Louis to Lake St. Louis and make our events bigger and better than in years past. We expect The Meadows to be the gathering place for Lake St. Louis and St. Charles County families and friends, or the perfect place to meet one’s neighbors for the first time.”

Stay tuned for details on the annual Monsters on The Meadows Halloween Event in October and festivities throughout the holiday season. Details, as released, will be updated on The Meadows website at http://themeadowsatlsl.com/events.

The Meadows open air shopping, dining and entertainment plaza at Lake St. Louis Boulevard off Interstate 40 invites strolling in a beautifully landscaped campus unrivaled in the greater St. Louis area. The Meadows blends shopping with pleasure as national retailers share space with culturally distinctive merchandise and nonstop attractions in a welcoming, family and community-focused environment. The high-quality shopping experience is enhanced by brick-lined sidewalks and plazas which create a walkable, invigorating environment, with abundant light, parking and access. The most popular and sought after retailers include Von Maur, Nike Factory Store, Victoria’s Secret, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, New York & Company, and many more. The Meadows is owned by Cohen Equities, managed by Balke Brown Transwestern, and leased by JLL.