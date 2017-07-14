Boulevard Books: The New Face of Publishing Authors receive 100% royalties on every book sold worldwide

Not since the time of Charles Dickens waging his decades long campaign to insure copyright law was fair to writers has there been such a revolution in author compensation.

Boulevard Books celebrates two years of returning 100% of royalties to authors on every book sold. With over 35 books in worldwide distribution, selling thousands of copies every day, authors are making more money per book than ever before in the history of publishing.

Boulevard Books is the start-up company that is disrupting the fifty billion dollar publishing industry because of its unfair and exploitative treatment of authors. Authors have a path forward in 2017 as they choose to truly reap what they sow.

Boulevard Books is an educational publishing company founded in 2010 by educator and author Avi Gvili.