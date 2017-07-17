CAT is honored to supply the Arizona Department of Public Safety with this enhanced capability in support of their public safety missions.

Commuter Air Technology (CAT), an AGC Aerospace & Defense company, headquartered in Oklahoma City, recently completed a civilian surveillance aircraft integration for the State of Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Aviation Unit.

Under the contract, CAT modified a King Air B300 aircraft to enhance the AZDPS efforts of border enforcement, rural search and rescue, and urban tactical tracking. The aircraft was retrofitted with civilian airborne and rescue devices including a new radio and satellite communications suite and a high altitude electro-optical/infrared camera that allows for real time video data links to their headquarters and field units. This airborne surveillance solution supplements the AZDPS helicopter fleet with the ability for greater range and more sustained flights at increased altitudes that are less intrusive on the public.

“CAT is honored to supply the Arizona Department of Public Safety with this enhanced capability in support of their public safety missions,” said Darryl Wilkerson, President of Commuter Air Technology. “This contract expands CAT’s services to the law enforcement market. CAT has been an experienced integrator of King Airs for private, commercial and government customers around the globe. We are thrilled to apply our expertise in support of public safety efforts here at home.”

About Commuter Air Technology

Commuter Air Technology delivers certified aircraft and customized aircraft modifications for commercial and government applications around the globe. Modifications range from flight performance enhancements and high-density passenger systems to cargo conversions and corporate reconfigurations. With over 30 years of experience, Commuter Air Technology offers a full line of technical support services, such as crew provision, training, program management, aircraft maintenance, engineering as well as STC process management and Airworthiness certifications. Commuter Air Technology is an AGC Aerospace & Defense company. Learn more at http://www.commuterair.com.

About AGC Aerospace & Defense

AGC Aerospace & Defense, the unifying brand of private equity group Acorn Growth Companies, is a global supplier of technologies, systems and services supporting commercial and military programs. Capabilities within the AGC Aerospace & Defense portfolio range from financing, engineering, and integration services to manufacturing, logistics, and aircraft modifications. AGC Aerospace & Defense is organized into four operating groups: AeroComposites, Finance, Integrated Defense, and Services. Learn more at http://www.agcaerospace.com.