WiseWear, a leading IoT provider of connected health and safety devices and services, and Ingenu Inc.™, the company that delivers purpose-built IoT connectivity, today announced the upcoming availability of the Vigilant™ Safety and Security Device, a personal tracking and communication solution for high-risk assets. Powered by Ingenu’s RPMA® (Random Phase Multiple Access) network technology, Vigilant provides next-generation 9-1-1 (NG911) communication, immediately alerting emergency services, independent of cellular connectivity.

According to FBI.gov, every 123 seconds a child is kidnapped and every 43 seconds an individual suffers a heart attack. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every second of every day, a senior falls. Acting quickly is critical during these types of emergencies, and the FCC indicates that by reducing the activation and 9-1-1 response time during emergencies by merely one minute, 10,000 lives can be saved every year.

WiseWear developed Vigilant, the globally connected safety and emergency reponse device, for those moments when every second counts. Vigilant is a standalone safety device that is directly connected to the internet and emergency response dispatch centers. The modular design of the Vigilant device provides a wearable form factor which can be attached to a keychain, clip or watch. Vigilant alerts are communicated directly from the device when an individual leaves the predesignated “safe” geo-fenced area, providing GPS coordinates and messaging to a list of selected contacts. Additional settings alert NG911 services for immediate emergency response, and can be augmented with private “security-as-a-service” packages for an additional cost. Ideal for children, college students, executives, seniors, international travelers, or other high-risk individuals, the RPMA-enabled device provides better coverage, longer battery life, message encryption and cost advantages over comparable cellular solutions. The global connectivity of RPMA also ensures that the same device can operate reliably in any part of the globe without the need for additional SKUs.

“WiseWear has a history of delivering reliable health and safety solutions to consumers,” said Jerry Wilmink, founder and CEO of WiseWear. “With RPMA, we can further extend the capabilities of our products, thereby providing greater options to our global customers.”

“RPMA technology is ideally suited for a solution such as Vigilant, as it provides easy connectivity and global coverage,” said Joshua Builta, vice president, product management at Ingenu. “We look forward to working with WiseWear to bring its innovations to market as we continue to expand the footprint of RPMA across the globe.”

About WiseWear

WiseWear is an award-winning Internet of things (IoT) company that designs, develops and sells a family of proprietary connected devices and services to keep everyone in your family healthy, safe and secure. WiseWear makes “technology invisible” and does so by seamlessly integrating proprietary biosensing, and wireless communication technologies into everyday items. WiseWear products have been awarded top technology and design honors, and are available in many fine retailers. More information about WiseWear can be found at http://www.wisewear.com, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/wisewearwearables/, or Twitter @WiseWear.

About Ingenu Inc.

Ingenu™ is building the world’s largest IoT network dedicated to LPWA (low-power, wide-area) connectivity for machines. Operating on universal spectrum, the company’s RPMA® technology is a proven standard for connecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices across the globe. Ingenu’s technology uniquely achieves the connectivity cost for many billions of devices, providing valuable intelligence for businesses. Information about Ingenu can be found at http://www.ingenu.com, or follow us on Twitter @ingenunetworks.

