Insurance Industry Loses 2,100 Jobs in June

Year-over-year, insurance has added 40,800 jobs at an average rate of 3,600 jobs a month.

The insurance industry lost 2,100 jobs in June according to preliminary numbers reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, July 7, 2017.

“Insurance lost 2,100 jobs last month after gaining 2,700 jobs in May,” said Jay Rollins, owner of the insurance employment website InsuranceJobs.com. “June marks the second month of the year where losses occurred.”

The insurance industry, which includes claims adjusters, claims investigators, insurance sales agents, and insurance underwriters, now employs 2,622,900 persons with an unemployment rate of 1.8 percent. “Unemployment dropped by 0.2 percentage point from 2.0 percent in June,” said Rollins. “Year-over-year, insurance has added 40,800 jobs at an average rate of 3,600 jobs a month.”

Across all industries, total nonfarm payroll employment outperformed expectations to add 222,000 jobs with an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent. Employment has averaged 180,000 a month in 2017, in line with last year’s average of 187,000 a month. Job gains for the month occurred in healthcare, social assistance, financial activities, and mining.

About InsuranceJobs.com:

Established in 2006, InsuranceJobs.com is the leading insurance jobs website for insurance careers. Currently, the site has over 250,000 registered job seekers and 6,500 registered employers. Users can create a profile, upload their resume, apply to positions and engage in our social communities. Employers can post insurance job opportunities and browse a resume bank for applicants. Thousands of new jobs are listed each month by geographic location and specialty, including jobs in insurance claims, actuarial, adjuster, agents, clerical, customer service, health, life, risk management, sales, investigators, insurance underwriters, workers compensation and more.