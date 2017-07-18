Toll-Free LCR is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice communications.

thinQ announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded their Toll-Free Least Cost Routing (LCR) platform a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.

For years, providers have been charging a flat rate above and beyond the actual cost of each toll-free call. Now, with thinQ’s Toll-Free LCR, call centers and enterprise companies can connect to and manage multiple carriers based on criteria such as calling area, call quality, time-of-day etc.—all within a single intuitive platform.

With thinQ's automated LCR engine continuously analyzing and optimizing call routing across five major tier-one carriers, thinQ partners always receive the best pricing within their selected parameters, enabling savings of 50% or more on inbound toll-free calls.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from TMC,” said thinQ president Michael Tindall. “When we set out to build the world’s first and only Toll-Free LCR over a year ago, many people thought it was impossible. Fortunately, this only served as motivation for my talented team of engineers. Now, after thousands of hours of development and a highly-successful launch, people are going crazy about it.”

To improve performance even further, thinQ has also built a disaster recovery solution within the platform, preventing partners from experiencing embarrassing and costly downtime in the event of a carrier outage.

“Congratulations to thinQ for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Toll-Free LCR is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice communications. I look forward to continued excellence from thinQ in 2018 and beyond.”

About thinQ:

Founded in 2009, thinQ offers complete control over every aspect of a business’ inbound and outbound voice traffic with their powerful cloud-based Least Cost Routing Routing (LCR) engine. With the industry’s first and only Toll-Free LCR—thinQ enables companies to take advantage of optimized toll-free calling rates across multiple providers with disaster recovery, load balancing and call analytics baked right into the software. Revolutionary LRN and CNAM APIs make it possible to integrate Location Routing Number and Caller ID Name into any application as well. Simply put, thinQ provides a better way to communicate. To learn more, visit http://www.thinq.com.

About TMC:

TMC is a global, integrated media company that supports clients' goals by building communities in print, online, and face to face. TMC publishes multiple magazines including Cloud Computing, IoT Evolution, Customer, and Internet Telephony. TMCnet is the leading source of news and articles for the communications and technology industries, and is read by as many as one million unique visitors monthly. TMC produces a variety of trade events, including ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology event, as well as industry events: Asterisk World; AstriCon; ChannelVision (CVx) Expo; DevCon5 - HTML5 & Mobile App Developer Conference; IoT Evolution Conference & Expo; IoT Evolution Developers Conference; MSP Expo; Real Time Web Communications and more. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

