Hitachi Solutions Canada Named 2017 IMPACT Awards Winner

Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions based on the Microsoft Cloud, is pleased to announce it is a winner of two Microsoft IMPACT Awards: CRM Partner of the Year and the Winning Together Award.

Each year, Microsoft Canada hosts the IMPACT Awards to celebrate innovation in technology recognizing the outstanding work Microsoft partners do to deliver virtually seamless solutions to customers. The IMPACT Awards showcase the excellence and innovation within the Canadian Partner community. The winners were announced at the Canadian regional keynote on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 in Washington D.C.

“In this mobile-first, cloud-first era it’s an exciting time to be a Microsoft partner in Canada,” said Michael Strand, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, at Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. “We are honored to be chosen as a winner for two of Microsoft Canada’s IMPACT Awards and to be recognized for our accomplishments within the Canadian Partner community.”

Awards were presented in several categories, and Hitachi Solutions Canada was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Customer Relationship Management and innovation in partnering with XRM Vision. Hitachi Solutions Canada and XRM Vision decided to team up to harness each company’s skills to benefit the customer.

“XRM Vision is proud to share this award with our friends at Hitachi Solutions Canada,” said Félix Robitaille CEO at XRM Vision. “It was imperative for this deal to have a proven Wealth Management solution to present to the client. Hitachi Solutions Canada and XRM Vision were able to quickly figure out a way for our two firms to work together and organize the project so that the client receives the best solution possible from a very competent project team. We look forward to winning more deals together in the future.”

The 2017 categories for IMPACT Awards reflect areas in which Microsoft is growing and transforming. All categories are very competitive and winners have shown a proven commitment to Microsoft by delivering outstanding performances.

At Hitachi Solutions Canada, the customers’ digital journey is the highest priority. All of Hitachi Solutions Canada’s solutions aim to guide customers through the digital transformation process and provide actionable intelligence and predictive insights across the business. This has led to our repeatable cloud solutions supported by the Microsoft Cloud.

