Freestyle Solutions Announces Partnership With Shippo

Freestyle Solutions is proud to announce a new partnership with Shippo. This new integration with Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.) delivers many benefits to Freestyle customers, including streamlining the shipping and labeling process, provides access to many new carriers and adds new features, such as smart shipping options to help M.O.M. customers save money, ship faster and more accurately.

“Freestyle Solutions is excited to partner closely with Shippo,” said Fred Lizza, CEO of Freestyle Solutions. “With the rich functionality and breadth of carrier choices that Shippo offers, Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Management customers now have more flexibility to select the carriers and shipping options that best suit their business needs.”

“Shipping is an essential part of the fulfillment process and we are excited to help streamline the process for Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Management customers,” said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO of Shippo. “With Freestyle Solutions and Shippo, businesses are now able to focus on their business, not fulfillment.”

Shippo will help you manage and generate labels for carriers including USPS, UPS, and FedEx from within Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Manager. No longer will users of Freestyle’s Multichannel Order Manager need to go outside of the system to print labels for shipping.

Freestyle will be incorporating Shippo basic capabilities into its Multichannel Order Manager product. Advanced features offered in M.O.M. version 10 will include smart shipping options, such as identifying the lowest cost service levels based on delivery location, or picking the fastest deliver options across supported carriers.

About Shippo

Shippo is the leading API and dashboard for businesses to build scalable and cost-effective shipping operations. Shippo provides platforms, marketplaces, warehouses and ecommerce stores with the building blocks they need to ship goods at the lowest cost and fastest delivery time. With instant access to multiple shipping carriers for real-time rates, printing labels, automating international paperwork, tracking packages and facilitating returns, over 16,000 companies around the world trust Shippo to process millions of shipments every month. Learn more at goshippo.com

About Freestyle Solutions:

Freestyle Solutions provides essential order, inventory and customer management solutions to growing multichannel retailers that integrate easily with eCommerce platforms to drive efficiency, productivity, insight and growth. Freestyle Solutions proven solutions enable small to medium sized retail & fulfillment businesses to grow faster by expanding their eCommerce presence & automating back office operations to manage critical aspects of their business: multichannel order management; inventory visibility & control across multiple channels; drop ship management; rapid, reliable order fulfillment; customer management; integration with Magento, Bigcommerce, Shopify, eBay & more.

To find out more about M.O.M., click here.