The Opulenza Collection: Translucent Marble Design

For almost two decades, President and Lead Designer Acher Cohen of Quartz Master has provided customers with the durability, quality and beauty of timeless quartz. It is in this tradition that Cohen is proud to reveal his newest line of distinctive surfaces - the Opulenza Collection.

The Opulenza Collection has been years in development, and Acher Cohen is pleased to premiere the result of what has been one of the his most daring projects.

The Opulenza Collection is an innovative twist on the already popular Marble Collection. The best way to describe the Opulenza Collection is as a hybrid between Quartz Master’s Marble Collection and natural Onyx.

Cohen found himself deeply attracted to the glow of backlit onyx. He determined to create a product which would rival the natural stone’s beauty. He also aimed to make it thin, so that designers and homeowners could enjoy the product as a backlit feature.

For years, designers and architects have been clamoring for the ability to put Quartz Master’s Marble Collection on walls. But the weight of the slab was not always conducive to large wall areas. He was determined to find a solution to satisfy both his customers’ demands and his own creative spirit.

The Opulenza Collection is translucent and available in all the colors and designs in the Marble Collection. When backlit, the marble design has a warm glow that shows off the deep colors of the veins.

It resembles onyx but it is superior. Since onyx is mined naturally, there are no two slabs that are identical and it is expensive. Making it difficult to design large areas. Because Quartz Master marble slabs are engineered, designers will enjoy seamless perfection, yet still appreciate the fiery appearance attributed to onyx at a fraction of the price. Quite simply, the design possibilities are literally endless.

To learn more about the Opulenza Collection, search the Quartz Master directory for the distribution center which serves your region. Quartz Master distributor locations are continually expanding across the United States and Canada.