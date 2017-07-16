Fortress Building Products Celebrates 15 Years

On June 8th, Fortress™ Building Products, an innovator in the deck, railing, fence, pergola and outdoor living industries, hosted an open house in honor of the company’s 15th anniversary. The open house showcased the company’s new 10-acre property that houses the corporate offices including ~90,000 square feet of indoor warehousing and office space. During the come-and-go event, 15 guided tours of the facility, product lines and outdoor spaces were provided to attendees including customers, vendors, partners, employees, friends and family as well as Garland city officials. There was an amazing turnout with over 350 in attendance from around the globe. Guests enjoyed live music, Texas BBQ, a bounce house for the kids and even mechanical bull riding. The main attraction and area of entertainment was the newly designed and installed 2,000 square foot Fortress Deck with Fortress Railing and great lawn surrounded by Fortress Fence. It was the perfect outdoor space for entertaining and welcoming a large group.



Fortress was originally founded in Richardson, Texas during 2002 as a product line and shortly after, a division of its former parent, Woodmark International. Independent since 2004, Fortress has grown and morphed into a parent company named Fortress Building Products that is comprised of four subsidiaries; Fortress Railing Products, Fortress Fence Products, OZCO Building Products and its newest member Fortress Deck. The company has more than doubled in size in just the past two years and is set to do the same again in the next two years. CEO and company founder Matt Sherstad said in a speech at the event “the real key to our success throughout the years has been our ability to build an amazing team with an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. This team is not just comprised of employees and direct representatives but also of our valued vendors, distributors, dealers and dedicated builders.”



Fortress products are designed and manufactured with a special focus on the growing segments of the deck, railing, fence, pergola and outdoor living marketing. Aesthetically superior, low-maintenance, durable, easy to install and safe are all common characteristics in product designs. Products are focused on both residential and commercial market segments, reaching the end user through a variety of well-defined distribution channels.



“We graciously thank all of those who have helped build Fortress Building Products into the success it is today. Our team looks forward to another 15 years!” – Matt Sherstad, CEO of Fortress Building Products.

