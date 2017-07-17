Dr Ted Pham The commitment CSS has to analytics, consulting expertise, and technical prowess are the driving forces behind its continual success"

Corporate Software Services Inc (CSS) is pleased to announce the new hire of Dr Ted Pham as Data Scientist.

Ted transitions to data science from a well-respected and notable post in academia at UC Irvine. He has published several articles, won multiple awards, and has the distinction of a patent to his name. He plans to apply his passion, knowledge, and scientific training to develop innovative approaches to data analytics. Ted’s skills and perspectives will help us push the business outcomes of our customers through precision data science.

“I’m excited to join a diverse group of experts at CSS. The company’s commitment to analytics, consulting expertise, and technical prowess are the driving forces behind its continual success and what attracted me to CSS; I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish next.” Says Ted

CSS has expanded its offerings to include Data on Demand and Analytics on Demand for their customers. These offerings allow customers to feed data from various sources into a data repository that can be leveraged to make fact based decisions that improve overall operational efficiency. We are excited to continue to expand in this area of expertise.

Noel Gie, President and CEO of Corporate Software Services added

“Very excited to have someone with Ted’s background join our data analytics business unit. His appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to our customer’s. Ted has a passion for creating innovative approaches to derive actionable insights which I’m confident will close the gap between data and business value. His hands-on experience with reporting and visualization tools will also further develop our Data on Demand offering.”

To learn more about Corporate Software Services, please visit http://www.cssdelivers.com