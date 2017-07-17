GroundLink Unveils New Corporate Car Service Tool: BRIO

With BRIO, we are bringing an intuitive, groundbreaking solution to our corporate travel partners. -- Liz Carisone, CEO of GroundLink.

GroundLink, a global black car service that combines 24/7 customer support with leading technology to deliver safe, reliable transportation in major cities around the world, unveiled BRIO, a new technology platform exclusively for managed business travel at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Annual Convention in Boston today. The new ground transportation tool was created to alleviate everyday frustrations and pain points, which business travelers, travel arrangers and corporate travel managers experience with ground transportation. BRIO will be available this fall.

Following extensive research with business travelers, travel arrangers and corporate travel managers, GroundLink developed BRIO, which takes the guesswork out of ground travel and greatly reduces stress and increases productivity. Arrangers never need to worry about calculating travel time again with BRIO’s suggested pickup times, estimated time of integrated arrival flight data and ride tracking.

Powered by business traveler-centric technology, BRIO makes it easier for the travel arranger to book rides on behalf of others, whether it is a scheduled ride to the airport or a Ride Now® booking to make it to a last minute meeting. BRIO links travelers with their travel arranger, and automatically saves their history and preferences, making for faster and more accurate repeat bookings. Arrangers can easily book multiple rides in one seamless step with linked airport and return rides. The new booking tool also provides full visibility of both real-time travel and past travel details.

“It was our goal to leverage the latest technology services along with our award-winning, high-touch customer service and deep understanding of the managed business travel space, to bring an intuitive, groundbreaking solution to our corporate travel partners. We believe that BRIO is just that,” said Liz Carisone, CEO of GroundLink.

BRIO allows the traveler to easily switch between business and personal accounts. At the same time, BRIO provides the arranger with full transparency into the company’s complete ground transportation spend along with its easy-to-use expense management functionality.

With BRIO, travel arrangers can access customizable reports with find, filter and download options. BRIO is also corporate travel policy compliant and provides easy access to data and the ability to manage all passengers and rides simultaneously with an easy-to-use group feature.

In addition, the travel manager achieves “hero status” as it enables both the arranger and the traveler the convenience and speed that they’ve grown accustomed too without sacrificing the safety, security and policy compliance that is vital to the travel manager and the company’s bottom line. With complete web, mobile web and mobile app integration, BRIO keeps passengers, professional drivers, arrangers and travel managers all in complete sync.

About GroundLink

GroundLink is a pioneer in developing leading mobile technology and software solutions for the ground transportation industry. In addition to being technology focused, GroundLink is a best-in-class, global black car service. The brand excels at combining customer-centric technology and high-touch 24/7 customer service to deliver a safe, reliable and professional ride at an affordable price. Through a vast network of carefully vetted independent operators and affiliates, GroundLink provides rides to both business and leisure travelers in more than 300 cities around the world. GroundLink offers a multiple booking platform for its consumer and corporate clients that includes its website (http://www.groundlink.com), its iPhone or Android app, and its 24/7 Customer Service Center (855.463.7150). GroundLink has offices in North America and Europe, with its headquarters in New York, NY.