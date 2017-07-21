Reassured For Life, an Alberta Life Insurance Brokerage, is Now Open

Reassured For Life (http://www.reassured.ca), is now open.

“Reassured For Life is a life insurance brokerage firm servicing Albertans,” says owner and licensed broker Nerissa McNaughton. “I launched this firm because I know talking about life, accident, sickness, business and health insurance can be difficult, but it is a very necessary conversation. I make it easy. As a broker I have access to all the life insurance products in Canada, and my approach is to provide you with information so you are empowered to make your own decisions about the coverage you need. There are no pushy sales tactics and no requests for referral names and numbers.”

McNaughton also described her flexible work approach of extended office hours, and the ability to work via phone, text and email. “In most cases, the majority – if not all – of the assessments and applications can be done remotely. This frees applicants from having to come into an office during their busy work day. I also communicate in the ways that make my clients the most comfortable, be it on the phone, through texting, Facebook messenger, in person over coffee, etc.”

“My goal,” McNaughton concludes, “is to give Albertans the insurance they need, and in the most comfortable and convenient way possible. My focus is not on making a sale, but on helping each family and business owner make the best possible, and most informed choice for their needs and financial situations. Following the close of the application, I stay in touch and remain available for policy updates, changes, questions and to help with claims. That’s where the ‘reassured for life’ part comes in. My clients get the long-term peace of mind they deserve.”

To learn more about Reassured For Life and to get your no-obligation assessment and quote, email nerissa(at)reassured(dot)ca. Keep up with the latest life insurance news by visiting the Reassured For Life blog at http://www.reassured.ca/blog, and see how much you can save on life insurance with the instant term quote tool at reassured.ca/get-a-free-term-life-insurance-quote.

Not knowing where the money is going to come from for you and your family if you become disabled, develop a critical illness, have an accident while travelling, or if you pass away is a nagging stress in the back of your mind that you just don’t need. Having a small business that is vulnerable to the loss of a key person is stressful. Not having an affordable health benefit plan for the employees of your small business creates unnecessary turnover. All of these problems – and more – are easily solved with the reassurance of life, health, accident, sickness and small business insurance. Contact me today for free advice and a consultation. We’ll chat, and you’ll get honest, practical advice and no-obligation quotes.

