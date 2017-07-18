For travelers planning to visit our nation’s capital, Your DC Hotels announced the reopening of the Georgetown Inn West End, located in the vibrant West End neighborhood of Washington, DC. The newly-renovated DC hotel welcomes travelers from around the world to experience its warm hospitality, great value,and enviable location between DuPont Circle, Foggy Bottom, and Georgetown.

Formerly the Best Western Georgetown, the Georgetown Inn West End has been transformed into an independent boutique hotel after a multi-million-dollar renovation. Leveraging their expertise as operators of the famous Georgetown Inn on Wisconsin Avenue, the owners decided to convert the property into a modern boutique with a new look and attitude. With a perfect location, travelers are within walking distance of the Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University.

"The timing was perfect to begin our new story and upscale value proposition for visitors to Washington, DC," explains General Manager Kojo Aboagye. "We want to serve a greater variety of hotel travelers while continuing to provide our brand of hospitality to our loyal repeat customers."

The reimagined Georgetown Inn West End is charming boutique hotel with 76 suites with fully equipped kitchenettes, a complimentary hot breakfast in the Club Room, a business center with computers, and free Wi-Fi. Guests also enjoy complimentary access to the LA Total Fitness, just a few blocks away. Each suite has been beautifully renovated with granite counter tops and kitchenettes with microwaves, wet bars, refrigerators, and coffee makers for a modern urban living space.

Guests greet everyday with a generous hot breakfast at the Georgetown Inn West End. The bountiful buffet offers scrambled eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, sausage, bacon, bagels and cream cheese, muffins, biscuits and gravy, and artisan coffee.

Perfect for business travelers and groups, the Georgetown Inn West End sits in a safe, upscale neighborhood in the heart of downtown Washington, DC. The hotel is steps from Washington Circle and the George Washington University campus. A walk along M Street puts you in the heart of the dining and entertainment scene, with more than 150 restaurants within a six-block radius of our doorstep.

When it’s time to explore our nation’s capital, guests can easily walk to the White House, World Bank, DuPont Circle, Georgetown shopping, and the Smithsonian Museums, as well as the Foggy Bottom-GWU or DuPont Circle METRO stations. Historic monuments, iconic memorials, art galleries and international embassies are all a short walk or Metro ride away. Most sightseeing tours pick-up and drop off at or near our Georgetown hotel and there are plenty of cabs around when you’re in a hurry.

Discover more about this reinvented boutique hotel by checking out the new website, with enhanced booking features. The responsive site puts everything you need to know about the hotel at your fingertips – from its spacious suites to its nearby attractions and maps.

About the Georgetown Inn West End

Tucked gracefully into the trendy West End neighborhood of Washington, DC, the newly renovated Georgetown Inn West End is an all-suite boutique hotel near George Washington University and M Street. The reimagined hotel is in the heart of everything, steps from Georgetown shopping and dining, Foggy Bottom, DuPont Circle, Embassy Row and DC’s iconic attractions and landmarks. This Washington, DC hotel features 76 suites outfitted with kitchenettes with granite countertops and refrigerators, as well as a complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi and access to LA Fitness. This modern classic has modern meeting space, a 24-hour business center, concierge services, and tour pick-ups. With a mix of vintage charm and contemporary style, the Georgetown Inn is the place for business or vacation in our nation's capital.

For more information, group rates or to make your reservations, visit http://www.georgetowninnwestend.com/, or contact Kojo Aboagye, General Manager, at sales(at)yourdchotels(dot)com.