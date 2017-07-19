Learnosity Employers today are looking for candidates with transferable skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, and cognitive flexibility. That’s a challenge that the best technologies can help educators overcome.

Motivis Learning, a cutting-edge learning platform, has announced that it is to join forces with award-winning edtech company Learnosity to deliver more effective competency-based skills assessments.

The partnership aims to address the growing need for effective personalized learning solutions as employers increasingly hire candidates based on demonstrated mastery of core competencies rather than on academic credentials alone.

“Education is all about helping learners to develop and live up to their potential,” says Learnosity co-founder and CEO Gavin Cooney. “But the reality is that this can’t happen if students’ needs aren’t put first. Employers today are looking for candidates with transferable skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, and cognitive flexibility. It’s difficult for educators to nurture these skills if they haven’t a reliable way of evaluating them. That’s a challenge that the best technologies can help educators overcome.”

This view is shared by Brian Peddle, CEO and founder of Motivis Learning.

“Our mission at Motivis is to empower educators and learners of all ages. We’ve developed a platform that helps remove the technological barriers to pedagogical innovation and experimentation. In our work supporting educators to make learning more personalized, more relevant, more durable, and more affordable, we know how critical high-quality assessment is for helping students succeed.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Learnosity because we feel it’s a perfect fit for us: it’s built to work at the kind of scale we need to make high-quality education available for students everywhere. Learnosity offers a huge variety of question types. It opens the range of ways educators can innovate and helps them realize the real potential of formative and summative assessment to truly support and evaluate learner progress. Adding this capability within the Motivis LRM will play a crucial role in enabling students to reach their goals and continue learning throughout their lifetime.”

About Learnosity



Learnosity was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The company offers a suite of assessment technologies (APIs) which enable organizations from a wide range of sectors, to easily incorporate powerful, interactive assessment capabilities into any digital product, new or existing.

With intuitive authoring, powerful analytics and over 65 technology-enhanced items (TEIs), Learnosity shortens development cycles, effort and time-to-market, without sacrificing quality or value.

Clients include Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Pearson, CenterPoint (formerly Parcc Inc.), Big Ideas Learning, and Mathletics.

200 million global uses of Learnosity’s APIs per month, primarily in the US.

Delivers 46 million tests per month.

Awards: SIIA – Best K-12 Enterprise Solution in 2014 and 2016; European Business Awards – National Champion for Innovation for 2016/2017.

For enquiries or information, visit https://www.learnosity.com/ or contact media(at)learnosity.com.

About Motivis

Motivis Learning provides a Learning Relationship Management (LRM) platform that eliminates interoperability gaps among enterprise systems to make crucial data accessible to instructors, students, academic coaches, and administrators so that they can make real-time, data-informed decisions to help students succeed. The LRM unifies a learning management system (LMS), a student information system (SIS), and a social learning and engagement community, replacing the critical but disparate student success tools with a single platform to enable lifelong, personalized, and durable learning experiences for every learner.