Background on the Exhibition

Roy.G.Biv

Images in the Roy.G.Biv exhibition captures urban life—from the architectural details in buildings located in the Czech Republic and Romania to upstate New York—each portraying different views on life, people, and their artistic expressions. Their work culminates in a colorful and vibrant exhibition rarely seen in one place.

Thomas Conway, our featured photographer states, “The artist-photographer sees beauty not only in the spectacular but also in what others may see as mundane: a wall, a familiar park, scenes from everyday life. It is as if he/she is saying, "Hey, look at this. Have you ever considered how beautiful this is?"

Santiago Robertson, our featured student photographer, has recently graduated from Delbarton and is starting at Princeton in the fall. Santiago adds, “My visual arts teacher threw me off balance when she urged me to take a two-year college level art course. That felt like a large and imprudent commitment to an activity unrelated to my career goals. Still, my teacher insisted I had talent and the idea of expressing my creativity, a clearly unexplored aspect of my life, intrigued me greatly. I took the chance and found new fulfillment. Art is a field I definitely plan to pursue in college because I believe it is integral to my growth as a student and as a person and rewards me with deep, lasting satisfaction.”

Gallery Curator, Gina Cerbone adds that the concept of Roy.G.Biv. was borne of the love of color. “I was impressed with Conroy’s work where he had these vibrant colors of buildings and alleyways in Europe. Coupling this with the explosion of color in Santiago’s perspective on graffiti was a perfect combination for this exhibition.”