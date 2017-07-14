Alex's Million Mile “September is an important month in the childhood cancer community. Alex’s Million Mile is a great challenge for individuals and teams to take action in the fight against childhood cancer."

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit dedicated to finding cures for all kids with cancer, challenges people everywhere to go the distance in September during Alex’s Million Mile 2017 (AMM). Returning for its fifth year during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, AMM participants will proudly wear gold while collectively running, walking and/or riding a million miles to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. AMM is the largest Childhood Cancer Awareness Month challenge.

AMM is the brainchild of ALSF Co-Executive Director and running enthusiast, Jay Scott. During this worldwide challenge, individuals and teams “go gold” by pledging to collectively run, walk and/or ride one million miles from September 1-30. The ambitious goal of one million miles is inspired by Jay’s daughter and Foundation creator Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who set out to raise $1 million through her lemonade stands in 2004. The challenge provides a fun and easy way for people to turn childhood cancer awareness into action. Last year, more than 12,000 participants logged over 1 million miles in 24 different countries and on 6 different continents. Since its inception, AMM has raised over $2.7 million for childhood cancer research.

Individuals and teams who participate can log as many miles as their ability allows, with each mile contributing to the collective million mile goal during September. Fundraising for much needed childhood cancer research is also strongly encouraged and can start as soon as participants register for AMM – they do not have to wait until September to fundraise.

“September is an important month in the childhood cancer community,” said Jay Scott. “Alex’s Million Mile is a great challenge for individuals and teams to take action in the fight against childhood cancer. We hope that through the collective efforts of AMM participants we can bring awareness and funds to innovative and effective childhood cancer research.”

Participants are encouraged to show support through social media utilizing #AlexsMillionMile and #GoGold. For more information about Alex’s Million Mile and to register, visit AlexsMillionMile.org.

About Childhood Cancer

Childhood cancer is a general term used to describe cancer in children occurring regularly, randomly and sparing no ethnic group, socioeconomic class or geographic region. Childhood cancer extends to over a dozen types of cancers and a countless amount of subtypes. Just a few of these cancer types include: Ewing’s sarcoma, glioma, leukemia, lymphoma, medulloblastoma, neuroblastoma, osteosarcoma, retinoblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma and Wilms’ tumor. In the United States, childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children under the age of 15. Every day, approximately 250 kids around the world die from cancer, accounting for 91,250 losing their lives to the disease every year.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $140 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 690 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.