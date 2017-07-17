Magellan Jets Offers Complimentary Upgrades for New Members

Magellan Jets, a full service aviation provider with solutions for both on-demand charter, as well as a unique Bespoke Jet Membership program, announced today that it will offer new Hawker 800XP Memberships with complimentary aircraft upgrades.



The Hawker 800XP Membership offers two exciting membership options for travelers looking to sample the full experience at Magellan Jets:





25 hour membership: members receive a complimentary aircraft upgrade on their first flight

50 hour membership: members receive complimentary aircraft upgrades on their first and last flights



The package gives first-time Hawker 800XP members the opportunity to experience upgrades to super-mid-size aircraft just by purchasing a membership on the industry’s most popular mid-size aircraft (Hawker 800XP).



“With this offering, we want our new members to experience the breadth of private jet options available to them,” said Joshua Hebert, CEO of Magellan Jets. “This membership serves as an introduction to flyers who may not otherwise have thought to try out aircraft in the super-mid-size category, which is a substantial jump in size and amenities.”



New members will enjoy guaranteed availability 365 days a year on the Hawker 800XP, which is the most spacious cabin in the midsize jet category, has a range of 5.5 hours non-stop, and the ability to take off and land on short airfields – making it an ideal aircraft for both tough to reach business locations, and exotic destinations.



Those who enroll will also join all Magellan Jets members in having unlimited access to the Magellan Jets Flight Support team, which is available at any time, year-round to assist with every travel detail and guarantee a customizable travel experience for every trip.



To learn more about the limited-time only Hawker 800XP membership click here.

About Magellan Jets

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets is one of the fastest growing companies in the private aviation industry. Magellan Jets has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, selected as a SmartCEO Future 50 award-winner, and ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast50 for three years in a row. The company has revolutionized the jet card membership model to offer the industry’s only customizable jet membership. Along with the highest rated flight crews of the Magellan Jets Preferred Network (MJPN), the company’s FAA-certificated Flight Support Team assures the company’s mission is met with every flight segment. That mission being to make private flying personal, to ensure a unique, jet-specific experience that emphasizes a safe, seamless, door-to-door journey which anticipates customer needs in a plane that feels like their own. Magellan Jets operates above the highest safety standards in the industry, and was the first private jet broker in the world to sit on the board of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.