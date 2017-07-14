LunchboxWax Franchise Names Carrie Morgan VP Culture and Leadership

LunchboxWax Names Carrie Morgan LunchboxWax VP Culture and Leadership Paramount to LunchboxWax's success in the past, present and future is weaving its unique and progressive culture into every facet of business.

LunchboxWax Holdings, a speed-waxing concept undergoing strong growth in affluent communities coast to coast under the LunchboxWax brand, today announced that Culture and Leadership Director Carrie Morgan has been appointed VP Culture and Leadership, a new position within the company. Morgan continues to report to franchise founder and CEO Debi Lane.



“Paramount to our success in the past, present and future is weaving our unique and progressive culture into every facet of our business,” Lane said. “Our commitment to creating an environment of collaboration and purpose acts as a catalyst for personal growth and development and also cultivates a business that thrives. Central to this ideology is Carrie Morgan, who with our entire executive team, shapes the future development of our entire organization.”



In her expanded role, Morgan continues to construct, refine and oversee leadership development programs for the executive team and LunchboxWax franchisees to emphasize the importance of self-awareness, intention, energy and accountability as key leadership strategies.



LunchboxWax currently operates 29 salons in 10 states and is continuing its nationwide expansion with a hand-picked approach to foster a family feel in the business while maintaining exceptionally high operational standards.



Morgan joined LunchboxWax at its inception after a successful career as executive coach, business consultant and speaker, assisting individuals to leverage personal brilliance, develop teams to leverage powerful collaboration and teach leaders to leverage intentional leadership for personal fulfillment and organizational success. Morgan has co-authored transformational and self-help books and has helped create several nationally recognized leadership programs and methods.

Most recently named in the top new franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine (April 2017), LunchboxWax launched its national franchise program in late 2013 to answer growing consumer demand for expertly trained estheticians trained for the sole purpose of speed waxing in an environment that is dedicated to each guest’s comfort.



For franchisee bios, high-resolution images and interview requests for Carrie Morgan regarding LunchboxWax’s culture and leadership, email Jamie Dillon at Jamie(at)lunchboxwax(dot)com. For more on LunchboxWax services, products and locations, visit http://www.lunchboxwax.com.



All financial information is as shown in Section 19 of the LunchBOX Franchise’s Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”) and will be disclosed to potential franchisees during the awarding process. This is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy. Offers are only made in states where we have complied with applicable law and an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy a franchise shall be made solely by a Franchise Disclosure Document.