Engel & Völkers Florida Expands Into Central Florida

A few franchises have reached out to me in the last year, Berkshire Hathaway and the like… But none had what I felt was worth the effort for me to buy out my current franchise agreement and dive in to a new adventure like E&V!

Engel & Völkers Florida today announces that they are expanding into Central Florida by partnering with Lisa Reed, formally with Avalar Real Estate Services. Reed will be the Licensed Broker of the new Shop in Clermont. In time, Reed plans to expand with Shops in Windermere and Leesburg. An official launch party is scheduled for July 24, with grand opening event planned for sometime this fall.

“We are very excited about our newest franchisee and the resulting three new offices at Engel & Völkers Florida: Engel & Völkers Clermont, Windermere, and Leesburg, all under the exceptional leadership of Lisa and her talented team of professionals,” said Craig Anderson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales at Engel & Völkers Florida. "As we continue to selectively grow the brand here in Florida, we are always striving to find the highest quality companies; Lisa and her agents are a perfect fit for the Engel & Völkers exclusive brand standards.”

Florida is a hot market to be in real estate right now, with its vigorous population growth at 2.3 times the national rate, surpassing even that of California, people want to live, work, and play in the Sunshine State.

Real estate veteran, Reed, has over 17 years of experience in the industry, 12 of those as a broker/owner. “Unfortunately, I noticed after almost 12 years at Avalar that my team was becoming stagnant in their growth,” said Reed. I felt they needed a change to push them to the next level.”

Reed’s team of over 70 real estate Advisors are ecstatic for the new Shops; most of whom have been with her for over 10 years. “They are all extremely loyal, driven, passionate and talented in so many ways. I have agents that speak numerous different languages: Romanian, Dutch, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Taki-Taki, Papiamento, Kalabari and plenty other variations of all.” “Not to mention the additional services they offer: commercial sales and leasing, property management, business brokerage, land acquisition and development, and real estate sales at all price points.”

When explaining her decision to partner with Engel & Völkers Florida, Reed had this to say: “A few franchises have reached out to me in the last year, Berkshire Hathaway and the like… But none had what I felt was worth the effort for me to buy out my current franchise agreement and dive in to a new adventure like E&V! Engel & Völkers offers innovative technology, and the stability and continual growth of the Brand. Most importantly the integrity and humbleness of the Florida franchise team and all of the support they are offering in such a consistent and genuine way has reinforced my decision. I feel confident that with Engel & Völkers behind us, the best is yet to come.

###

About Engel & Völkers Florida

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are multiple locations across Florida, including: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas, Jupiter, Key West, Leesburg, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami-Coral Gables, Naples, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wellington, Windermere.

Engel & Völkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network, which is known for demonstrating Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348- 9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 employees in more than 700 brokerages spanning over 30 countries, across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its Advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

For media inquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EVUSA(dot)com