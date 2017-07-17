Royally cute designs and uniquely crafted gifts from Baby Aspen are sure to wow market goers this season.

Baby Aspen® is a premier designer and manufacturer of boutique-quality baby gifts. Known for combining functional items in a whimsical style, the Atlanta-based design team focuses on trend-right designs and gift ready packaging, with a significant attention to detail.

For Summer 2017, the “Little Princess” and “Little Prince” collections feature new outfits and accessories designed to make your little one look and feel like royalty. These lines offer gifts sets for bath time, nap time and everyday outfits.

“Forest Friends” is a completely new collection this season featuring adorable woodland animals, Rusty the Raccoon and Fiona the Fox. With bibs, robes, outfits and “Plush Plus®” toys for boys and girls, your baby is sure to look cute as can be in this collection.

Other new collections include “Safari” along with updates to “My First” and more! Baby Aspen’s growing selection of innovative baby products is gift-ready and priced right. The company offers a wide selection of products that are not only practical, but also adorable and fun. Signature items include bath robes, diaper covers, bibs & booties, “Plush Plus®”, banks, and gift sets.

“My First Gameday 2-Piece Outfit with Rattle” It’s game day, and your little baller has his game face on! Make sure his wardrobe is ready for the one yard line with Baby Aspen's My First Gameday 2-Piece Outfit with Rattle, featuring a comfy bodysuit that says "Son-Day Fun-Day" and matching grey sweatpants that baby will love lounging around in. The coordinating rattle is shaped like a remote control, and it's the finishing touch on this sporty outfit. Coordinates with other gifts from the “My First” Collection

“Lion Hooded Spa Robe” Sometimes, even baby deserves a day at the spa. Why not dress your little one in something other than an ordinary spa robe? This lion hooded spa robe is sure to please. Featuring the super adorable face of a lion, along with details like a mane and tail, your baby will love it, especially when you add personalized details like name or monogram. Coordinates with other gifts from the “Safari” Collection.

“Little Prince 4-Piece Gift Set” Why give one gift, when you can really give four baby gifts in one? With Baby Aspen's Little Prince 4-Piece Baby Gift Set, you can do just that. Featuring four coordinating pieces, including a bodysuit, seersucker shorts and bib, and a white burp cloth, your little prince will look just dashing. Coordinates with other gifts from the “Little Prince” Collection.

“Forest Friends Fancy Fox Dress” Let us tell you what we think is one of the foxiest things around - it's baby girl dressed in her very best! With Baby Aspen's Forest Friends Fancy Fox Dress, she can play, nap and just about anything else in style and comfort. The cute fox face and details will bring a smile to anyone's face! Coordinates with other gifts from the “Forest Friends” Collection.

“Little Princess 4-Piece Bath Time Gift Set” It's common knowledge that your little princess is the light of your life, but we also know that even the most royal of babies needs a little help during bath time! Make sure you give her the help she needs with Baby Aspen's Little Princess 4-Piece Bath Time Gift Set. Featuring a cuddly spa robe, two pretty wash cloths and a pair of spa slippers, your little princess will be stylish and warm! Coordinates with other gifts from the “Little Princess” Collection.

“First Birthday 3-Piece Party Outfit with Tutu” Even the littlest birthday girls need help finding the perfect party outfit! Baby Aspen's My First Birthday 3-Piece Party Outfit with Tutu is an aqua and purple dream that baby girl can wear for her most special occasions This beautiful gift set features a bodysuit with the number "1" printed in silver glitter, with a matching tulle and glitter headband. Coordinates with other gifts from the “My First” Collection.

