OneWorldSIS, a student information system offering advanced technology for educational institutions, announces OneWorldSIS and the OneWorldSIS HTML5 Portal Suite have been selected for inclusion in Microsoft Consulting Services JumpStart Program, a portfolio of solutions being offered globally. Built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform, OneWorldSIS allows educational organizations the ability to manage the complete student lifecycle on one flexible, powerful and extendable platform.

As part of the Educational Lifecycle Management Jump Start offer, Microsoft Services and OneWorldSIS provides a joint six-week engagement to rapidly deploy and configure the OneWorldSIS Constituent Management and OneWorldSIS HTML5 Portal Suite solution. Specifically focused on the student enrollment and class registration features, this offer accelerates the digital transformation for higher, continuing, and K-12 organizations. Henry Hickman, CEO & President of OneWorldSIS, stated “the value of partnering with Microsoft’s Global Consulting team is immeasurable. A shared expertise and the depth of our combined resources will allow us to meet the ever-increasing demand for OneWorldSIS from educational institutions across the globe.” OneWorldSIS presents a paradigm shift in the way educational organizations manage their data. Educational organizations need the advanced technology of Dynamics 365 to provide real-time data for actionable analytics. From recruitment to admissions to enrollment and beyond, OneWorldSIS and the OneWorldSIS Portal Suite effectively manages the entire student lifecycle in one end-to-end system.

About Microsoft Consulting

Microsoft Services has experienced industry and product professionals who are experts in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other transformative Microsoft technologies that customers already use. They bring the breadth and depth of business expertise when solving customers’ problems and they have 21,000 practitioners worldwide, including hundreds of Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialists supported by regional Global Practices.

About OneWorldSIS

OneWorldSIS, Inc. was founded in 2010 after developing a student information system for a School at a state University in Virginia. Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, OneWorldSIS has achieved global acceptance with client reference schools and educational institutions on five continents. OneWorldSIS is led by a team of committed industry experts focused on customer satisfaction as the number one priority. The success of our efforts is based entirely on the success of our clients.

