Engel & Völkers Florida Teams Up for Rapid Expansion

Engel & Völkers Florida today announces that Brian H. Robb, MSc, will join its company as the Chief Marketing Officer, dedicated to implementing innovative marketing methods to rapidly increase overall growth.

“Brian’s unique industry knowledge and experience make him a wonderful addition to our talented team,” stated Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida. “Our corporate team is very highly trained, dedicated to their professions and truly understand our special needs in the high-end real estate market. We look forward to continued growth in Florida, with Brian as CMO."

Robb joins Engel & Völkers Florida with an outstanding professional history, including launching multiple successful companies of his own. By the time he was 24, he founded Robb Capital, a commercial real estate finance advisory firm. Shortly after his company's initial launch, Robb arranged financing for a 27.75 million-dollar transaction, deeming it the sixth largest loan nationwide according to Fitch Ratings. He has also meticulously recruited, trained, and supervised over sixty high-level sales executives to Robb Capital, most notably, a former CFO for JP Morgan Chase.

While obtaining his previous master’s degree, Robb wrote a 160-page thesis on Innovative Marketing Methods for the Real Estate Industry. He took one real estate brokerage from only 6 sales associates to 61 over the course of ten weeks, in correlation to these methods. Robb is currently obtaining his MBA from Imperial College London, and holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Cass Business School.

About Engel & Völkers Florida

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are multiple locations across Florida, including: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas, Jupiter, Key West, Leesburg, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami-Coral Gables, Naples, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wellington, Windermere.

Engel & Völkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network, which is known for demonstrating Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348- 9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 employees in more than 700 brokerages spanning over 30 countries, across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers, and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its Advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

