OHAUS Introduces Extreme Environment Shakers

OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments announced the launch of its new line of Extreme Environment Shakers today.

Extreme Environment Shakers

OHAUS extreme environment shakers are ideal for applications that require CO2 and humidity for optimal cell growth such as cell cultures, solubility studies and extraction procedures. These shakers are designed for use in extreme environments such as CO2 incubators, and can withstand up to one hundred percent humidity.

A remote controller (that magnetically attaches to the outside of most incubators) allows for external control of settings, and the shaker base is placed inside of the incubator.

Triple Eccentric Drive and Accu-Drive Shaking System

OHAUS extreme environment shakers are equipped with Triple Eccentric Drive with permanently lubricated ball bearings and a maintenance-free brushless DC motor which provide reliable service and continuous-duty operation.

The patented Accu-Drive Shaking system in these shakers deliver exceptional speed control, accuracy and durability. The shaking system continuously monitors shaking speed and maintains setpoint, even under changing loads.

Safety Features

In order to ensure maximum operator safety, these shakers are equipped with a variety of safety features. Speed ramping increases the speed of the units slowly to the desired setpoint to avoid splashing, the spill-resistant design channels fluids away from internal components, and the overload protection system activates audible and visual signals when an obstruction or tray overload is detected.

For more information about OHAUS Extreme Environment Shakers, visit http://www.ohaus.com.