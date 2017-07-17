OHAUS Introduces Heavy-Duty Orbital Shakers

OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments announced the launch of its new line of Heavy-Duty Orbital Shakers today.

Eight New Models Available

OHAUS has introduced eight heavy-duty orbital shaker models (both analog and digital) for laboratory applications. These shakers are ideal for load capacities from 35 to 150 pounds, and can be used with over 70 accessory options.

The 35-pound capacity analog heavy-duty model is designed for educational labs or applications that require basic shaking control such as bacterial suspensions and general mixing, whereas the 35-pound digital heavy-duty model is ideal for applications such as cell cultures and extraction procedures that require accurate and repeatable results.

The analog 50-pound capacity heavy-duty model provides reproducible motion that's evenly distributed throughout the entire tray surface, and is ideal for bacterial suspensions and general mixing; and the digital 50-pound heavy-duty orbital shaker can be used for applications with larger or heavier loads such as solubility studies and extraction procedures.

Digital heavy-duty shakers are also available in 100 and 150-pound capacities with one-inch or two-inch orbit options, for applications that require a more powerful drive mechanism. The two-inch orbit models offer a larger orbit for optimal shaking of large vessels.

Triple Eccentric Drive and Accu-Drive Shaking System

Triple eccentric drive with permanently lubricated ball bearings and maintenance-free brushless DC motor provides reliable service and continuous duty operation. The digital models are also equipped with the patented Accu-Drive Shaking System which delivers exceptional speed control, accuracy and durability. The shaking system continuously monitors shaking speed to and maintains the setpoint, even under changing loads. RS232 interface in digital models provides two-way communication for data logging and unit control.

Safety Features

In order to ensure maximum operator safety, these shakers are equipped with a variety of safety features. Speed ramping increases the speed of the units slowly to the desired setpoint to avoid splashing, and the spill-resistant design channels fluids away from internal components. Digital models feature overload protection – audible and visual signals activate when the system detects an obstruction or tray overload.

For more information about OHAUS Heavy-Duty Orbital Shakers, visit http://www.ohaus.com.