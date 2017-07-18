Patelco Credit Union to Offer CURateReset Products

"CU's that aren’t embracing omni-channel solutions and beginning the digital transformation may lose member relevance. CURateReset provides us with award-winning digital solutions that will help redefine the member experience." Erin Mendez, CEO Patelco

CURateReset, the provider of Financial Product Reset, Acquisition and Retention Software, today announced Patelco Credit Union has agreed to license its Reset Auto, Reset Credit Card, and LoanGen for auto and credit cards. Pleasanton, CA-based, Patelco Credit Union, has more than 310,000 members and $5.7 billion in assets, making it the sixth-largest credit union in California and among the largest in the nation. This agreement with CURateReset provides Patelco with a simple, easy and attractive digital solution to generating more loans while retaining existing ones.

CURateReset’s three primary product programs are:

Reset – for Auto, Mortgage, Credit Cards, CDs and Personal Loans:



CURateReset enables a member to reset existing financial products they have with a credit union without the cost and hassle of refinancing.

Credit unions select members for program inclusion based on their internal requirements, and CURateReset automates the member outreach, reset and closing documentation.

For the credit union, CURateReset automates loan and CD retention so member advocates can focus on expanding exisiting and new member relationships.

LoanGEN – for Loan Acquisition and Recapture:



LoanGen enables credit unions to recapture member mortgages, auto loans, personal loans and credit cards at other financial institutions as well as showcase products to attract new members.

Members can design a custom auto payment and move their existing loans over to a credit union.

Digital Pre-Approval - for Credit Card, Auto Recapture, Home Equity Loans and new CD’s:



Credit unions select members to receive offer, submit data to CURateReset, a Personal URL (“P”URL) is created and placed into email, traditional mail, social media or text message format.

Members can select the options offered, execute the required documents, and authorize the balance transfer to their new account.

“Patelco is a thought leader in digital transformation in the credit union industry and zealous about enhancing the member experience,” said Joe Brancucci, president of CURateReset. “We are very excited that Patelco has become a part of the CURateReset family of credit unions, and know its involvement will not only benefit its members, but will help the overall industry as credit unions face the challenges of digital transformation. Patelco is the first credit union in the northern California market to offer these products, and will be a great partner as we define the future of digital solutions.”

“Patelco’s long-held promise to its members is to offer them the products and services that help them achieve financial health,” said Michelle Gadker Anderson, Patelco’s vice president of consumer lending and cards services. “CURateReset solutions empower our members to make the financial choices that are best for them, and thereby help Patelco realize its vision.”

“Credit Unions that aren’t embracing omni-channel solutions and beginning the digital transformation may lose member relevance,” said Erin Mendez, president and chief executive officer at Patelco Credit Union. “CURateReset provides us with award-winning digital solutions that we believe will help redefine the member loan experience. At Patelco, we are committed to providing our members with transparency, simplicity and trustworthy products, and the CURateReset solutions we deploy will help us reach that goal.”

About Patelco Credit Union:

Pleasanton, Calif.-based Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than 310,000 members primarily in and around northern California, Patelco is committed to fueling hope and opportunity for its members by offering personalized solutions, advice, and expertise that empower them to achieve financial freedom. Founded in 1936 with $500 in assets by employees of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Patelco is in the top 1 percent of U.S. credit unions, ranking 24th in the nation and the 6th largest in California with more than $5.7 billion in assets. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/.

About CURateReset:

CURateReset offers award winning products that allow the member to be in control of what has historically been routine administrative tasks that are time consuming for both front line and support staff. Both Reset Auto and Reset Mortgage, products successfully tested and adopted in the market, allow a member to reset the term of an existing auto loan, personal loan or mortgage based on credit union criteria. The software promotes loan retention at a very low cost, and provides a member with a favorable view of the member advocacy of the credit union. The Digital Pre-Approval Solutions make it simple and fast for a credit union to acquire or recapture member automobile loans, mortgage loans, personal loans and credit cards. For more information on CURateReset visit http://www.CURateReset.com.