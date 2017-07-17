Authentica Solutions and SchoolCity Announce Partnership

At SchoolCity, we are always looking for ways to provide the best possible solutions for our customers. All school districts have a need to share data between applications. Authentica Solutions has provided us a way to confidently serve our customers.

Authentica Solutions™, a data integration and data management platform leader, announced that it has signed a channel partner agreement with SchoolCity. SchoolCity Inc. is a premier product provider of revolutionary 21st Century curriculum, instruction, assessment, and intervention solutions to school districts.

SchoolCity will be utilizing Authentica’s DataSense™ Cloud Solutions to manage bi-directional data flow between their Assessment platform and other enterprise applications for their school district customers.

Russell Long, General Manager of Authentica Solutions, said “SchoolCity is a great company that provides valuable solutions to K12 schools. We are very impressed with their culture, software solutions and EdTech market savvy. Our Education Cloud Solutions build, deploy, manage and monitor enterprise application development, integrations, and identity for school districts and universities. We are pleased to be partnering with SchoolCity to deliver data management solutions to their school districts.”

Authentica’s award winning IPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution, DataSense, provides one central administrative web UI for building, deploying, managing, and monitoring all data integration processes across multiple applications. As the 2017 winner of the EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award for Best District Data Solution, DataSense is a proven solution for educational institutions to easily share all their purposeful data between their software applications.

The DataSense IPaaS solution is built with flexibility in mind. It utilizes and conforms to many open standards. DataSense integrations have been implemented in hundreds of educational institutions across the country, creating bi-directional flows of data between enterprise applications used in school districts and universities.

Vaseem Anjum, CEO at SchoolCity, commented that “At SchoolCity, we are always looking for ways to provide the best possible solutions for our customers. Authentica Solutions is providing a great service in the K-12 market. All school districts have a need to share data between applications and it is becoming more important for districts to take action on this data. Authentica Solutions and their DataSense Cloud Solutions, has provided us a way to confidently serve our customers.”

About SchoolCity

SchoolCity Inc. is a premier provider of revolutionary 21st Century curriculum, instruction, assessment, and intervention solutions to school districts. Based in the heart of California's Silicon Valley for more than 15 years, the SchoolCity educational technology experts work with schools nationwide to measure and increase student achievement. In response to the new rigor and expectations of the College and Career Ready Standards, SchoolCity launched the brand-new SchoolCity SUITE™ which takes all the best of our flagship assessment platform and delivers a fully integrated instructional system that provides curriculum and instructional tools, assesses performance, reports progress and recommends valuable next steps, allowing teachers to enact change where it matters most: the classroom.

About Authentica Solutions

Authentica Solutions is an education data management company providing data driven software solutions with a core focus on:



K-12 Data Integration

Education Data Visualization

EdTech Cloud Engineering

Centralized Data Management

Authentica Solutions was established in 2013 after many years in K-12 serving school districts, departments of education, and Ed Tech software companies seeking to design, develop and implement highly technical, enterprise software and interoperability solutions. Authentica was recently acquired by BrightBytes, a learning analytics organization that translates complex analysis and educational research into fast actions that drive student learning. The addition of Authentica to the BrightBytes family will provide education leaders an end-to-end solution for data integration through analysis, improve the quality of data collection, and free education institutions to use their data for the intended purpose of student achievement and success.

# # #