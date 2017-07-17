The Intel Core m3 processor-powered ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA provided smoother gameplay and faster loading times for three popular Android apps than the ARM processor-based competition Across all three games, the Intel Core m3 processor-powered Chromebook consistently delivered faster load times and smoother gameplay compared to the ARM-based Chromebook.

When consumers are choosing a Chromebook they might use for gaming, they may consider game load time and graphics in making their choice. Principled Technologies (PT) tested and recorded the gaming performance of the Intel Core m3 processor-powered ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA versus that of the ARM Rockchip OP1 processor-based Samsung Chromebook Plus on three popular Android games: Asphalt 8: Airborne, Need for Speed: No Limits, and Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS. PT found that for all three apps, the Intel Core m3 processor-powered Chromebook started the games faster and ran them more smoothly.

To learn more about the gaming performance of the Intel Core m3 processor-powered ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA, read the full report at facts.pt/q4FTnG and view the videos at facts.pt/qPeh6A, facts.pt/gC6SQf, and facts.pt/djbRdw.

