Canadians Celebrate “Amazing Thailand”

Thailand Board of Investment’s New York office announces a series of cultural festivals to take place in Victoria, Vancouver, and Ottawa, British Columbia, designed to celebrate Thai customs and commemorate the country’s deepening bilateral relationship with Canada.

Three cultural festivals in July will mark Thailand and Canada’s long held, harmonious relationship. Canada appointed its first Ambassador to Thailand in 1961, and has a Consulate in Chiang Mai, while Thailand has an Embassy in Ottawa and a Consulate-General in Vancouver. Today, Canada and Thailand enjoy a healthy trade relationship with a bilateral volume valued at $3.058B USD as of 2016. Similarly, Canadian direct investment to Thailand was upwards of $160 million in 2016.

“Thai people prefer to build personal relationships before discussing business and what better way to start the process then by discovering some of the amazing aspects of Thailand’s culture,” said Mrs. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment. “We look forward to sharing our traditions with our Canadian friends in July.”

As an industrial hub of the ASEAN region, Thailand’s business friendly environment is greatly beneficial to Canadian companies looking to establish a foothold in this significant market, as Magna International, Celestica, Bombardier Transportation, and Scotiabank have proven by example. Thai companies have also benefited from this fruitful relationship -- PTTEP, Thai Union, Charoen Pokphand Foods, and Indorama Ventures all have operations in Canada.

Further strengthening Thai-Canadian ties, Canada’s Minister of Transport announced in July a significant change to the Canada-Thailand air transport agreement which will allow any number of Canadian and Thai airlines to serve any city in Canada and Thailand. The changes will also increase code-sharing rights, and expand aviation safety and security initiatives. This will increase travel access from Thailand to Canadian cities and vice versa.

The first of three Thai cultural festivals this month, “Amazing Thailand” is taking place in Victoria at the BC Parliament Buildings on July 19 from 6 to 8p. The event will feature Thai art workshops, fruit carving demonstrations, and exhibit Thai traditional dance as well as Thai products such as silk and textiles. Vancouver’s “4th Thai Festival” will take place on July 22-23 at the Vancouver Art Gallery from 10:30a to 8p, and will feature similar cultural demonstrations. Lastly, the Royal Thai Embassy in Ottawa is hosting its own “Amazing Thailand” festival on July 28 from 10a to 10p in the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park. This event will feature authentic Thai cuisine, traditional dance, Muay Thai demonstrations, and other uniquely Thai cultural activities. All three events are free to the public.

The Thailand Board of Investment will be present at all three events and available to speak to those curious about the business climate in the country or who may be exploring doing business in Thailand. Most importantly, BOI extends a warm welcome and invitation to anyone able to attend and enjoy a day experiencing Thailand’s uniquely marvelous culture via food, music, and dance.

About BOI

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is the investment promotion agency for Thailand that facilitates foreign direct investment. BOI’s services are free of charge and customized to help business succeed in Thailand. For more information, please visit http://www.boi.go.th and http://www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com