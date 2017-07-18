Silverback Learning Solutions Acquires EdifyAssess

Silverback Learning Solutions By capturing the EdifyAssess formative assessment insights directly, we strengthen the opportunities to focus on student growth, longitudinally, throughout the K-12 years. EdifyAssess is the perfect platform to expand Silverback’s solutions.

Silverback Learning Solutions (http://www.silverbacklearning.com), a pioneering K-12 education technology company and developer of the Mileposts™ personalized learning platform, today announces the acquisition of EdifyAssess, a comprehensive cloud-based enterprise platform that manages all aspects of an organization’s assessment program, from assessment item creation through assessment administration to sophisticated data analytics of student responses.

The acquisition adds further expertise in student assessment and student data management to Silverback’s expanding education software portfolio.

“A key tenet of Silverback is to provide thorough, real-time data insights to personalize learning and encourage student achievement,” said Jim Lewis, CEO, Silverback Learning. "By capturing the EdifyAssess formative assessment insights directly, we strengthen the opportunities to focus on student growth, longitudinally, throughout the K-12 years. EdifyAssess is the perfect platform to expand Silverback’s solutions."

Silverback Learning continues to build upon its suite of K12 education offerings that includes the award winning Mileposts personalized learning and Teacher Vitae’s instructional effectiveness solutions.

Silverback Learning will continue to offer the assessment platform to new and existing EdifyAssess customers, supporting Edify educators across the country to increase their ability to quickly personalize and manage student learning.

Silverback’s rapidly-growing position in the K12 EdTech space is coupled with premier client services and support, featuring a customer retention rate of over 93% across all products and ensuring that EdifyAssess’s existing customers will receive exceptional support from the Silverback client services team.

About Silverback Learning Solutions

Silverback Learning Solutions suite of products includes Mileposts™ and Teacher Vitae. Mileposts is a cloud-based Longitudinal Learning Portfolio which helps K-12 educators and administrators create and connect personalized learning plans and interventions to all of the assessments and instructional resources already available in schools. Teacher Vitae is a comprehensive educator and administrator effectiveness platform that supports the professional learning process from coaching to observation and evaluation. Silverback is founded by a former superintendent and enriched by educators. Our education solutions are used in K - 12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. Visit us at http://www.silverbacklearning.com.