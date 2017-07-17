Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will be bringing its fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor to Weslaco, Texas – continuing the brands expansion in the state. This is the Hamideh Group’s second location in the area.

Texas’ new restaurant is located at 1402 N. Westgate Drive, and will open on July 17th. This is the second of nine locations that the group will open this year.

“There is always a demand for great food in Texas, and our expansion in Weslaco reflects our continued effort to bring people high-quality ingredients and outstanding service for an unforgettable dining experience,” said Sam Rothschild, COO of Slim Chickens. “Slim Chickens continues to be a favorite in locations we are servicing across the Lone Star state and we expect the demand for life changing chicken to continue to grow.”

Prior to expanding their franchise empire, Jamal and Abdul Hamideh focused on owning and operating their nine IHOP locations in Texas. The duo visited Slim Chickens locations and felt welcomed by the Southern hospitality and inspired by the simplicity of the concept and the quality of the product. They knew then that they wanted to join the brand and help it expand into their home state.

“We were Slim Chickens customers before we were franchisees, and that is a testament to the quality of their product,” said Hamideh. “We want customers to experience the same hospitality and life changing chicken at our locations that we experienced as customers.”

Focusing on fresh chicken, the brand has developed a niche in its sector of the restaurant industry for product quality that can’t be found anywhere else. With fresh ingredients and minimal freezer space in every restaurant, Slim Chickens honors a commitment to homemade recipes and strong supplier partnerships, ensuring guests can feel good about the food they eat. The down-home Southern brand offers diners hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders paired with a choice of eight handmade dipping sauces or seven handmade wing sauces for exceptional flavor that has earned admiration from both customers and critics. If guests want to switch it up, Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps, and chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating dessert flavors served in Mason jars are available.

For franchising information, please visit http://slimchickensfranchise.com/.

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on culinary excellence in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with handmade dipping sauces made from scratch. With more than 50 locations today and a fanatical following in 11 states, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national franchise leading the “better chicken” segment and intends to grow nationwide to a footprint of 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food and socializing with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.