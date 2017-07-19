Workflow diagram “Northern’s focus on user data, spanning IT operations, governance, compliance and data protection, complements the Now Platform and will greatly help reduce the cost and risk relating to data for our joint and future customers.”

Automated workflows are key for organizations to provide data management services efficiently to the lines of business. By integrating Northern’s solution with the Now PlatformTM, organizations can ensure that core elements of data management, such as data stewardship and data ownership, are fully automated. The integration with ServiceNow is a gradual roll-out, starting with NSS: Centralized File Service Management that provides automation of requests from end users for changes in thresholds relating to data. Going forward, the standardized integration will expand to encompass data management as a whole.

“Today, many organizations around the world use both Northern’s and ServiceNow’s solutions independently of each other and realize the synergies that could be achieved if they were closer connected,” says Jonas Areskoug, Northern’s CEO. “Northern’s focus on user data, spanning IT operations, governance, compliance and data protection, complements the Now Platform and will greatly help reduce the cost and risk relating to data for our joint and future customers.”

NSS: Centralized File Service Management is available in the ServiceNow Store: https://store.servicenow.com/sn_appstore_store.do#!/store/application/e7a22a13db647600b93ff91ebf961927/1.0.8

ABOUT NSS

With the growth rates of unstructured data continuing to accelerate, Northern’s approach to User Data Management (UDM) is user and data focused – enabling organizations to reduce cost, risk and realize additional value from its data. Working closely with the customer in an iterative goal-driven process, NSS can assist in establishing a culture of data responsibility by the data owners and integrate into workflows to support enforcement of governance and regulatory policies.

ABOUT NORTHERN

NORTHERN is dedicated to helping organizations gain insight and control over their unstructured, user generated data. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1995 Northern has from the beginning served a global market focusing solely on User Data Management [UDM]. The in-house developed software solution, NSS, is used by organizations around the world with large numbers of users and/or large amounts of unstructured data to decrease risk, cost and better realizing the value of data.

For more information visit: http://www.northern.net