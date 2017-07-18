Nise Wave Personal Chef Device Automates Gourmet Cooking at Home

From poached eggs cooked overnight for breakfast, to medium-rare steaks ready for after work, to cheesecake for dessert - anything is possible with Nise Wave.

Nise Wave, the world’s most affordable WiFi sous vide, is now live on Kickstarter. Nise Wave is a high tech personal chef primed to revolutionize home cooking. It transforms any pot of water into a precision cooking device using the sous vide method, a cooking technique valued by chefs and foodies around the world.

Nise Wave is the most affordable WiFi sous vide on the market with early bird crowdfunding pricing starting at $119, a 40 percent discount from legacy $200-plus WiFi enabled devices. The Wave also uses smart algorithms to allow users to schedule the exact time they would like to eat, this ‘set it and forget it’ functionality is a first in the industry.

Nise Wave doesn't forget the busy people who love gourmet food, but don’t have the time or expertise to make it. Now they can duplicate restaurant taste with an automatic process that prepares the perfect meal at home (even while they’re at work, or working-out). Hundreds of recipes are pre-programmed into the app. Each recipe comes with simple prep directions and instructions for the user, as well as cooking instructions for the Wave.

“In the past, incredible cooking has required a big- time commitment, that’s the beauty of our app,” said Nise CEO Rayner Mendes. “By allowing busy people to start meals up to eight hours before they plan to eat them, they can arrive home to delicious food. It really is what you want, when you want."

Nise Wave’s WiFi-enabled, fully-automated process is controlled by a mobile app from anywhere. Using the patented adaptive temperature system, Nise Wave schedules when food is ready to eat by intermittently raising and lowering temperatures throughout key cooking cycles, so if rush hour traffic slows a user down, they can postpone the final phase -- arriving at home to a perfectly cooked meal.

“We have hundreds of pre-programmed gourmet recipes including steak, chicken, vegan soups, drink infusions and desserts of all kinds,” said Nise Wave co-creator Grant Hu. “You can simply just toss in uncooked food and use our app to set the exact time you want it ready. From poached eggs cooked overnight for breakfast, to medium-rare steaks ready for after work, to cheesecake for dessert - anything is possible.”

For sous vide enthusiasts, Nise Wave represents a no-compromises solution, with 1,200 watts of power, and IP67 water resistance, all in a sleek and compact form factor.

“For the existing community of sous vide enthusiasts and foodies, we included the ability to create and share recipes to our application, fostering an engaged community,” said Nise CMO Dorian Wilson. "It’s also great for environmentally-conscious consumers because Nise Wave uses only 20 percent of the power compared to a traditional electric stove."

Nise Wave will be shipping pre-packaged, ready to cook meal packs - creating an automated, ingredient to plate experience. These scan-able packs pre-program the Nise Wave and take the prep time out of cooking.

To learn more about how The Nise Wave Smart Sous Vide can make cooking easier and food better tasting, and for limited time early-bird specials, visit Nise Wave’s Kickstarter page.

About Nise Tech:

Rayner Mendes and Grant Hu started Nise Tech building upon the sous-vide technology that chefs have been using since the 1970s. Rayner Mendes, CEO of Nise Tech (in North America) joined up with Grant Hu (Chief Product Offer) in June 2016 and have been working on building the startup ever since. They have since been joined by Dorian Wilson (Chief Marketing Officer).