In Atlanta’s largest CPA firm merger this year, AGH, LLC has merged with top 20 nationally ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI). CRI also merged BNKJ, LLP in March—the second largest CPA firm merger in Atlanta this year—and is now among Atlanta’s 10 top-grossing accounting firms.

AGH has been providing accounting and auditing, tax, and advisory services in Atlanta for more than 40 years, serving a broad range of industries including real estate firms and physician practices. As a part of CRI, the AGH team expands its specialty services offerings – including cybersecurity risk assessments and cost segregation studies.

“We are excited to broaden our service and industry capabilities while expanding our client service delivery innovations,” said Kathie Gottlieb, president of AGH. “Through the CRI vSTAR™ process we can now virtually conduct audit engagements for our clients, allowing us to reduce travel costs and maximize firm-wide talent without geographical restrictions. This merger is an all-around win for us.”

All AGH personnel now operate under the CRI name and join a team of more than 1,600 professionals across the Southern United States. CRI is a high quality, forward thinking accounting firm that is one of the nation’s fastest growing accounting firms both in terms of revenue and number of professionals.

“Atlanta’s thriving business community attracts local to international businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies—many of which align with our firm’s client profile and expertise,” said Bill Carr, chairman and managing partner of CRI. “We will continue to invest here and feel fortunate to have added the highly respected and talented AGH team to our local Atlanta office.”

CRI currently serves 27 markets throughout nine Southern states.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 27 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, transaction advisory services, and wealth management. CRI is a top 20 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

