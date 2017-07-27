Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc sponsors Justin Carroll Racing Team I am driven to be the best at what I do - Justin Carroll

Industrial Battery & Charger, Incorporated is celebrating its 40th year providing motive and stationary energy applications throughout the Southeast and is proud to team up with another powerful force in the Southeast, Justin Carroll Racing of Concord, NC.

At 9 years old, Justin Carroll started racing bandolero cars. His story and passion for racing has been fueled by his family and sponsor – Industrial Battery & Charger Inc. Unlike most young racecar drivers today, Justin started as a 1st generation driver and has worked hard to achieve success. Justin states, “I am driven to be the best at what I do.” Enjoy the video at: https://youtu.be/fODyT9_gRNs

The Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. 40th Anniversary celebration will also include events to honor their customers, vendor partners and employees. IBCI scheduled appreciation events at each of its 13 service and sales facilities. The first two events were held at their Birmingham, AL (4211 Underwood Ind. Drive, Irondale) facility on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 and Villa Rica, GA (5801 Trade Center Court) on Thursday, April 20, 2017. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, the celebration moved to Tennessee, where IBCI customers, vendor partners and employees were honored at their Nashville, TN facility (154 Green Street) and in Knoxville, TN (206 West Scott Avenue) on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The IBCI appreciation events are held to celebrate its 40 successful years of relationships between employees, customers and vendor partners.

“Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. (IBCI) was founded on the fundamental principle that providing a premium product at a competitive price, representing it with honesty and integrity and backing it with a commitment to customer satisfaction is the only way to serve our customers,” said Jason Poston, Vice President of Sales and Service. Over the past 40 years, IBCI has grown to the largest independent, family owned distributor of industrial batteries and chargers in the United States.

The founder of the company, Terry K. Earnhardt, with over 49 years of experience, still serves as President and CEO. His sons, Keith and Tim Earnhardt joined the company in 1992. The brothers learned the business from the ground up and currently serve as Secretary /Treasurer and Executive Vice President, respectively. Terry Earnhardt shared, “Service is what we built the business on.”

And building their business on service is exactly what IBCI accomplished. “What sets Industrial Battery & Charger apart is its service,” Scott Elliott, CEO of Battery Watering Technologies® confirmed.

This privately held company was also built on, and continues to focus on, respecting its customers, employees and vendors as extended family members. “IBCI is my second family,” says Drake Moore, IBCI Sales Representative, Kernersville, NC. When asked about what it was like working at IBCI, Rodney Broome, Director of National Accounts, offered “I truly believe they treat you with compassion and listen to your needs and what you have to say, and treat me like family and treat each employee like family.”

With 13 sales and service centers, Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. is a dominant force in the motive and stationary battery and charger industry in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. IBCI employs over 200 associates, with over 60 certified service technicians, and daily deploys over 75 mobile service vehicles. IBCI services all brands of motive and stationary power equipment.

IBCI is a distributor for Enersys®, Douglas Battery®, BHS®, Battery Watering Technologies® and Green Energy Concepts, Inc.®. The solid relationships that IBCI has built with their vendor partners over the past 40 years are based on honesty, integrity and mutual respect and are equally important to their success. Bob Edwards, Enersys® General Manager shared his thoughts, “When I look at IBCI, the thing that sets them apart is that they are very honest, a honest company and they have a great reputation.” Brian Faust, General Manager of Douglas Battery® added, “Over the years, IBCI has become a great partner with Douglas Battery, they do an outstanding job supporting our customers, standing behind our products in the field and the territories they represent.”

Customer, vendor and employee appreciation events are scheduled at each of the IBCI facilities. The upcoming events include:



Tuesday, September 12, 2017: 413 N. Mclin Creek Road Conover, NC 28613

Thursday, September 14, 2017: 707 Park Centre Drive Kernersville, NC 27284

Tuesday, September 19, 2017: 2000 Charleston Street Wilson, NC 27893

Tuesday, September 26, 2017: 4646 Technology Drive Salem, VA 24153

Thursday, September 28, 2017: 9721 Express Lane North Chesterfield, VA 23237

Tuesday, October 3, 2017: 5831 Orr Road Charlotte, NC 28256

Tuesday, October 10, 2017: 414 Industrial Court Greer, SC 29651

Thursday, October 12, 2017: 91 Century Blvd Camden, SC 29020

Wednesday, October 18, 2017: Jacksonville, FL 32254

More information may be found on the Industrial Battery & Charger, Inc. website:http://www.ibcipower.com

Contact Jason Poston, Vice President of Sales and Service, phone: 336-992-9600 or jposton(at)ibcipower.com.