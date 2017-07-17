Bird’s Eye View Helicopters Launches N.E. & N.Y. Charter Services

Our new charter services provide passengers with the flexibility of a helicopter charter flight that can be customized and is highly cost effective. Past News Releases RSS

Bird’s Eye View Helicopter Tours has expanded. The premium sky tour and experience company is now offering private charter services within Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

The Iconic Viper Red Helicopter, that soars high above the skies of beautiful Newport, Rhode Island; now has a twin. The new 2017 Robinson R44 Raven was flown home to Newport, from Torrance, California, by owner; Jeff Codman and his wife Kristin. Jeff’s been flying helicopters since 1988 and he started Bird’s Eye View Helicopter Tours in 2000.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve added private charter services to our offering.” Said Codman. “It represents a significant milestone for us. Bird’s Eye View Helicopters continues to grow year over year and our passengers continue giving us a 5-star rating and telling us what a great job we’re doing. As our customer base continues to grow, we’re one-step ahead ensuring their comfort, safety and an exceptional flight experience. Anyone looking for things to do in Newport, Rhode Island can soar the skies with us.”

Pilot; Forrest Andrews joins the Bird’s Eye View team bringing with him an impressive 10-year flight history. Forrest calls Newport home after five years flying the beautiful skies of Charleston, South Carolina. He’s a talented pilot and a southern gentleman.

Their in-house customer service team has also added two full-time employees to ensure passengers receive “white-glove level” customer service 7 days a week. They have also added a brand new 11-passenger high-roof van for group events. Bird’s Eye View’s offerings include:



Stunning & scenic helicopter tours and packages above one of America’s most popular tourist centers; Newport, Rhode Island which attracts millions of visitors each year.

One of a kind flight experiences like sky-proposals, bachelor and bachelorette groups, special-occasion flights (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Birthdays, Anniversaries etc.), group tours and custom experience flights.

Charter flights within New England and New York.

About Bird’s Eye View, Inc: In 2000, Jeff Codman took his love of flight and his mastery of helicopters to the next level by creating Bird’s Eye View, Inc. The company has grown significantly over the years to include aerial photography, private tours, group tours, experience tours, flight instruction and in 2017, a complete charter operation. Bird’s Eye View has flown thousands of passengers over the years and maintains a 5-star excellence rating on Trip-Advisor, Yelp and Groupon, while earning awards for excellence year over year.

Jeff Codman, President

Newport Helicopter Tours and Charters

Bird's Eye View Helicopters, LLC

contact(at)newporthelicoptertours(dot)com

https://newporthelicoptertours.com