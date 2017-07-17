Ceterus Named Among South Carolina’s Best Places to Work

Charleston-based accounting technology company Ceterus was named a Best Place to Work in South Carolina last month.

The company has more than doubled in size since its inaugural nomination as a Best Place to Work in 2016 and they have recently hired their 100th full-time “Ceterite.”

In the midst of rapid growth, Ceterus continues to emphasize their results-oriented culture. Ceterus CEO and Founder Levi Morehouse says, “It's incredibly important that we maintain a passion for our customer, the small business entrepreneur, and a commitment to our core values as we grow the business.”

Ceterus opened its new headquarters in the up-and-coming North Morrison tech district in November 2016, and they recently expanded within the space. The open floor office includes standing desks for all employees, a ping pong table, and a keg system. Additionally, once fully-trained, most roles have a wide degree of flexibility to work from home -- to better focus and avoid traffic.

“We love our fun, flexible work environment, however, it’s not the great office space, benefits, and perks that make Ceterus one of South Carolina’s Best Places to Work,” Morehouse said. “Our mission to empower small business entrepreneurs has been with us since day one, and this mission makes our work meaningful.”

The South Carolina Best Places to Work annual program was created by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

Ceterus is currently hiring for accounting, marketing, sales, and engineering positions.

About Ceterus

Ceterus, a Charleston-based technology and accounting company, empowers small business entrepreneurs with automated accounting and benchmarked reporting. Pairing Edge, its proprietary, cloud-based technology with professional accountants, Ceterus delivers a complete accounting and analytics solution for small business owners. Ceterus operates from its headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina, bringing together a growing team of top accounting and technology talent. For more information on the company and how its solutions, visit http://www.ceterus.com.