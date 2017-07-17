"Rubie, Rocks & Stones" album by Judy Paster This new Americana album ‘Rubies, Rocks & Stones’ is a multi-faceted gem

Judy Paster, a three time GMA (Gospel Music Association) nominee and winner of the 2015 Jazz/Blues Song of the Year announced today she will be releasing a new Americana EP “Rubies, Rocks & Stones” produced by the Southern Gospel Legends the Gaithers on Friday, July 28th via iTunes. Paster will pre-release a new single from the EP, “Wings of Gold” a week prior on July 21st.

It is rare for a singer-songwriter to relocate to Nashville and record an Americana project with Southern Gospel legends, the Gaithers. Judy Paster, a Philadelphia transplant, is thrilled to have such a unique opportunity.

“This new Americana album ‘Rubies, Rocks & Stones’ is a multi-faceted gem,” says Judy Paster. “From the themes of finding the freedom to follow your dreams in ‘Wings of Gold’ to the message of help for Haitian orphans in ‘While You Lay Sleeping’ I am proud to be a part of this body of work. Recording with award-winning Gaither Music Producers Will Jennings and Michael Sykes was an unforgettable experience.”

Judy Paster performs a charismatic blend of Americana and Nashville Folk. Her unique power packed style offers an authentic and pure sound, reminiscent of popular 70's folk singers. “Rubies, Rocks & Stones” is Paster’s third album. After releasing her first album, Billboard Magazine referred to Paster as an artist truly "on the rise." Continuing to live up to that review, this latest album was co-written with Nashville songwriter Bill Diluigi, with whom Paster previously won the 2015 GMA Award for Jazz/Blues Song of the Year for “Awaken My Love.”

Paster recently traveled to Haiti to perform at an orphanage and recorded the Haitian children singing in their native Creole language and included them in her song “While You Lay Sleeping.”

“Rubies, Rocks & Stones” is an original EP collection of songs written by Judy Paster and Bill Diluigi. The EP was produced by Will Jennings and Michael Sykes.

“Rubies, Rocks & Stones” (Nashville Folk Records) EP track listing includes:

She Belongs To The Day

Bright Side of the Moon

Rubies, Rocks & Stones

Wings of Gold

While You Lay Sleeping

Musicians on “Rubies, Rocks & Stones”:

Judy Paster: Acoustic Guitars, Lead Vocals

Will Jennings: Drums, Guitars, Keyboards, Bass, Background Vocals

Joel Key: Acoustic Guitars, Bass

Steve Hinson: Dobro, Steel Guitar

Biff Watson: Acoustic Guitars

Michael Sykes: Background Vocals

“Rubies, Rocks and Stones” EP will be available on Amazon and iTunes.

Upcoming Tour Dates – Judy Paster:

July 17 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Bar

Aug 4 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Rescue Mission (private event)

Aug 22 – Nashville, TN – The Listening Room

Aug 26 – Titusville, NJ – House Concert

Weblinks: http://www.JudyPaster.com / [http://www.twitter.com/JudyPaster / http://www.instagram.com/judypaster / https://www.facebook.com/JudyPasterMusic

To arrange press interviews with Judy Paster, contact Publicist Elizabeth (Liz) Motley at LizMotley (at) me.com.

