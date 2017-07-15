New Geocaching Project Offers Families a Fun Summer Activity

Geocaching gets families outdoors throughout the year. With more than 3 million geocaches now in the world, there are discoveries waiting around every corner.

Spanning the globe and the seven seas, all ages can enjoy geocaching in a fun, new way this summer.

Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting game using GPS-enabled devices, including the free Geocaching® app. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location. This summer, Geocaching.com has scheduled a four-week souvenir journey to find the the lost treasure of "Mary Hyde," a fictitious pirate legend.

Beginning July 15-16 and continuing weekly until August 13, geocachers will tackle various challenges in order to earn digital souvenirs for their Geocaching.com profile. Up to six souvenir moments are up for grabs, culminating with the lost treasure. This adventure offers families a swashbuckling way to enjoy the outdoors this summer.

With more than 3 million geocaches now in the world, there are discoveries waiting around every corner. (Or in this case, every sea!) Players can sign up for a free Geocaching account at Geocaching.com and get ready to search for Captain Hyde’s loot.

