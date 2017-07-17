Screen6, the leading provider of cross-device ID management technology, is continuing its rapid expansion as global marketers continue to work with Screen6 to build a more comprehensive view of their audiences. With offices in New York and Amsterdam, the addition of an office in London allows Screen6 to better support its U.K. and Europe-based clients, as well as engage new prospective customers in the region.

Screen6 has a number of important customers in the U.K., including Infectious Media, Adform, and Avocet. This additional office will allow Screen6 to focus on serving clients locally and meeting their specific market needs while establishing a leading position in Europe.

“With a growing global client base that is increasingly interested in marketing across devices in a privacy complaint fashion, expanding in the U.K is a natural extension of our team and our unique market approach,” said David de Jong, CEO at Screen6. “The new office represents our commitment to strengthening our business in international markets and expanding our client base in the years ahead.”

Additionally, Screen6 has hired Anthony Ward as Senior Sales Engineer in the London office to focus on developing the European market, onboard new partners, and ensure the success of its clients. Prior to joining Screen6, Ward was a senior sales engineer at BidSwitch (IPONWEB), where he managed technical integration and architected solutions for a global client base. Ward’s extensive experience in the industry also included previous roles at Integral Ad Science and Infectious Media.

Screen6’s innovative cross-device ID technology provides clients with private graphs and maintains strict silos to store each of its clients’ proprietary datasets. Screen6 builds identity solutions across all geographies while abiding by local legislation and industry-self regulation.

About Screen6

Screen6 is the global leader in cross-device identity technology. The company was founded in 2012 and now services more than 30 of the leading adtech, martech, and research platforms by identifying the missing link in their data - which devices belong to the same person. Screen6 partners are able to make smart, real-time decisions across devices by using exceptionally reliant cross-device data. At Screen6, a team of data scientists and engineering-gurus sift through hundreds of billions of data points and find the right matches within.

Contact: Keith Petri, CSO, k(at)screen6.io, T. 201 207 9950