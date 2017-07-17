“We are proud of the well-earned recognition each of these physicians has earned from their peers.” Said Geoff Wayne, CEO. “This is a tribute to their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients and being a resource to their colleagues.
Dallas, Texas (PRWEB) July 17, 2017
Fifteen U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors will be recognized by their peers as Super Doctors® in the December 2017 issue of Texas Monthly. Of those, six will be recognized as members of the Super Doctors Hall of Fame.
In addition, 11 U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors were recognized as Rising Stars in the July 2017 issue of Texas Monthly.
Each year, Texas Monthly asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors. The final list represents 5% of Texas physicians.
Hall of Fame members are those who have been selected for 10 or more years.
“We are proud of the well-earned recognition each of these physicians has earned from their peers.” Said Geoff Wayne, CEO. “This is a tribute to their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients and being a resource to their colleagues. We are thrilled to have such a large number of physicians recognized for such a prestigious honor.”
Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list.
The complete list will be published in the December 2017 Texas Monthly.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Hall of Fame 2017
Recognized for Dermatology
Lawrence L. Anderson, M.D., Tyler
Aaron K. Joseph, M.D., Pasadena
Mark D. Koone, M.D., Sherman
Mark A. Price, M.D., Houston
Hans M. Sander, M.D., Austin
Dale G. Schaefer, M.D., Austin
U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors 2017
Recognized for Dermatology
Ryan W. Ahern, M.D., Houston
Roopal Bhatt, M.D., Austin
Colby Evans, M.D., Austin
Aubrey Chad Hartmann, M.D., Cedar Park
Amy A. McClung, M.D., Austin
Shanna Burris Meads, M.D., Tyler
David W. Powell, M.D., Sugar Land
Danny R. Thomas, M.D., Fort Worth
Bryan L. Townsend, M.D., Austin
U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2017
Recognized for Dermatology
Jason Joshua Bentow, M.D., Dallas
Alma Criseida Berlingeri Ramos, M.D., Tyler
Mara M. Dacso, M.D., Plano
Jessica Dorsey, M.D., Cedar Park
Jordan Ray Ilse, M.D., Belton
Monica M. Madray, M.D., Georgetown
Clint C. Moss, M.D., Sherman
Jennifer Ranario, M.D., Austin
Leslie Scroggins Markle, M.D., Tyler
Breck Thrash, M.D., Dallas
Amanda Wolthoff, M.D. Dallas
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the latest in dermatology care for the entire family as well as access to state-of-the-art treatment for skin diseases. Because it is the third-largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients have access to medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network and benefit from the practice’s depth of dermatology subspecialty thought-leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care. Its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in subspecialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.