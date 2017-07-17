Texas Monthly Super Doctors “We are proud of the well-earned recognition each of these physicians has earned from their peers.” Said Geoff Wayne, CEO. “This is a tribute to their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients and being a resource to their colleagues.

Fifteen U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors will be recognized by their peers as Super Doctors® in the December 2017 issue of Texas Monthly. Of those, six will be recognized as members of the Super Doctors Hall of Fame.

In addition, 11 U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors were recognized as Rising Stars in the July 2017 issue of Texas Monthly.

Each year, Texas Monthly asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors. The final list represents 5% of Texas physicians.

Hall of Fame members are those who have been selected for 10 or more years.

“We are proud of the well-earned recognition each of these physicians has earned from their peers.” Said Geoff Wayne, CEO. “This is a tribute to their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients and being a resource to their colleagues. We are thrilled to have such a large number of physicians recognized for such a prestigious honor.”

Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list.

The complete list will be published in the December 2017 Texas Monthly.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors Hall of Fame 2017

Recognized for Dermatology

Lawrence L. Anderson, M.D., Tyler

Aaron K. Joseph, M.D., Pasadena

Mark D. Koone, M.D., Sherman

Mark A. Price, M.D., Houston

Hans M. Sander, M.D., Austin

Dale G. Schaefer, M.D., Austin

U.S. Dermatology Partners Super Doctors 2017

Recognized for Dermatology

Ryan W. Ahern, M.D., Houston

Roopal Bhatt, M.D., Austin

Colby Evans, M.D., Austin

Aubrey Chad Hartmann, M.D., Cedar Park

Amy A. McClung, M.D., Austin

Shanna Burris Meads, M.D., Tyler

David W. Powell, M.D., Sugar Land

Danny R. Thomas, M.D., Fort Worth

Bryan L. Townsend, M.D., Austin

U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2017

Recognized for Dermatology

Jason Joshua Bentow, M.D., Dallas

Alma Criseida Berlingeri Ramos, M.D., Tyler

Mara M. Dacso, M.D., Plano

Jessica Dorsey, M.D., Cedar Park

Jordan Ray Ilse, M.D., Belton

Monica M. Madray, M.D., Georgetown

Clint C. Moss, M.D., Sherman

Jennifer Ranario, M.D., Austin

Leslie Scroggins Markle, M.D., Tyler

Breck Thrash, M.D., Dallas

Amanda Wolthoff, M.D. Dallas

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the latest in dermatology care for the entire family as well as access to state-of-the-art treatment for skin diseases. Because it is the third-largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients have access to medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network and benefit from the practice’s depth of dermatology subspecialty thought-leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care. Its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in subspecialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.