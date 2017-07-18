We were pioneers in the space, being among the first group of partners publishing solutions on Microsoft AppSource and launching the first online marketplace specializing in Dynamics 365.

SBS Group, a leading information technology services and consulting firm, was awarded the 2017 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner of the Year in the East Region. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft’s cloud technology.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our commitment to and innovation on Microsoft Dynamics 365,” said James R. Bowman, SBS Group’s President and CEO, “We were pioneers in the space, being among the first group of partners publishing solutions on Microsoft AppSource and launching the first online marketplace specializing in Dynamics 365. We plan to continue to invest and introduce more exciting, new solutions in the market.”

The Regional Partner of the Year Awards, held last week during Microsoft’s Worldwide Partner Conference, Inspire 2017, in Washington, DC. The awards recognize the extraordinary contributions of Microsoft partners serving small, mid-market and enterprise commercial customers throughout the past fiscal year.

About SBS Group

SBS Group is a Microsoft Master VAR and Indirect Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Dynamics solutions and services for companies of all sizes. With more than 3,000 active customers served by over 300 employees across 40 locations in North America, SBS Group is a recognized leader in cloud ERP, CRM, productivity and business intelligence solutions. We simplify the cloud experience and help our customers realize business value faster with SBS Group AXIO solutions for Dynamics 365 and our streamlined RightPath approach. SBS Group is headquartered in Edison, NJ and has been a recognized leader in Microsoft business solutions for over 30 years. http://www.sbsgroupusa.com