AMA to Host National Model Aviation Day Celebration

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will host Aviation Adventure Day on August 5, 2017. The local celebration of National Model Aviation Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the International Aeromodeling Center in Muncie, Indiana. The event is free and will include activities for all ages.

Aviation Adventure Day will be packed with entertaining activities for the entire family. Attendees will learn while having fun by building make-and-take model airplanes and kites and launching model rockets. In addition to the hands-on activities, visitors can tour the National Model Aviation Museum, try their hand at a flight simulator, and fly a real model airplane.

Full-scale airplane rides will also be available for kids ages eight to 17, through the Anderson chapter of the EAA Young Eagles. Space is limited and parents can register their children online in advance. The first 100 kids to attend will receive a free T-shirt.

AMA would like to thank its national Platinum sponsors, Ready Made RC and HobbyKing; local Silver sponsors, MedExpress Urgent Care, Brady Ware & Company, Cintas Corporation, NASH FM, Muncie Massage, and Muncie Visitors Bureau; and local Bronze sponsors, Frederick Family Chiropractic, Farmhouse Creative, Normandy Flower Shop, and Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. A special thank-you goes to Applebee’s in Muncie for providing snacks for participants.

Aviation Adventure Day is just one of the many nationwide events that will be held to celebrate the fifth annual National Model Aviation Day. Information about the national celebration is available at http://www.nationalmodelaviationday.org.

To learn more about AMA’s Aviation Adventure Day, visit http://www.nmadmuncie.org.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, continues to be devoted to national airspace safety. It serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 190,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes. For more information, visit http://www.modelaircraft.org.