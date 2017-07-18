Smart Vent Products, Inc., a leader in wet and dry floodproofing solutions, and Superior Flood, Inc., a provider of flood insurance backed by Lloyd’s of London, announced today a strategic partnership that saves policyholders, who install Smart Vent flood vents, a 10% discount off Superior’s already low flood insurance rates. This strategic partnership is the first of its kind where a private flood insurance company is providing discounts to homeowners for installing vents to reduce structural damage from flooding. The Smart Vent discount is available for new construction that includes the venting system and older structures that have the vents installed as well.

“Smart Vent’s innovative and patented flood technology, unlike other competitor products, utilizes automatic internal floats to activate the flood vent so water can easily flow through, relieving hydrostatic pressure from foundation walls,” said Mike Graham, CEO, Smart Vent. “Smart Vent flood vents feature large unobstructed openings that keep flood debris from being trapped against screens or smaller openings. Our vents save homes and give people peace of mind as told in this compelling video about Rob and Johanna Wagner who live on the Illinois River."

Lisa Miller, Florida’s former deputy insurance commissioner and long time resiliency expert said, “Smart Vents are the key to reducing flooding’s catastrophic damage by reducing the pressure and debris from completely destroying a home or business. Since Hurricane Andrew hit 25 years ago, wind resilient techniques to strengthen roofs, windows and doors have been perfected. We are fortunate testing the Smart Vent flood vent technology is leading in flood resiliency, with the company’s more than 20 years of testing and proven results.

The 10% Smart Vent discount applies to all of Superior Flood, Inc’s. flood insurance policies which include those with same or greater coverage than FEMA-issued National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies and a low-cost home/flood combination policy that has standard homeowner’s policy benefits combined with a flood policy. Other key upgrades offered by Superior Flood, Inc. include replacement costs even for non-primary residences; coverage for personal property in a basement; loss of use coverage when a structure is uninhabitable for a time; up to $30,000 in increase cost of building and ordinance code compliance (ICC) coverage; and a quick 10 day policy start versus the 30 day wait for an NFIP policy. “The research is overwhelming that proves Smart Vents reduce damage to structures which can help policyholders return to their homes more quickly after the storm. We are pleased to offer a 10% discount to encourage our customers to install these incredible devices in their foundations,” said Matt Herr, president, Superior Flood Insurance.

About SMART VENT PRODUCTS, INC.

Founded in 1997, Smart Vent Products, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of foundation flood venting systems and has an ICC-ES Certified product line with dual-function and insulated engineered models for residential and commercial applications. Smart Vent is providing over 100 million sq. ft. of certified flood protection around the world today. A new division called the Flood Risk Evaluator (http://www.yourfloodrisk.com) was recently established to evaluate and provide detailed reporting to property owners so they can reduce rising NFIP flood insurance premiums. For more information about SMART VENT PRODUCTS, INC., call 1-877-441-8368 or visit http://www.smartvent.com.

