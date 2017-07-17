Ineo, LLC Launches New Brand and Website

Our new image, logo and Global Mobility Knowledge tagline reflect our integrated global services and core client offering – deep knowledge.

INEO, LLC, the premiere provider of technology, tax and financial services to the global mobility industry, has rebranded. It publicly launched its new brand, logo and completely redesigned website recently at the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council’s (WERC) annual Americas Mobility Conference in Atlanta, GA.

Working with award-winning New York design firm Bernhardt Fudyma, whose work has been selected by the Library of Congress for its permanent collection, Ineo’s new design premise simultaneously reflects the global and integrated nature of its solutions.

“Our new image, logo and Global Mobility Knowledge tagline reflect our integrated global services and core client offering – deep knowledge. In today’s hypercompetitive marketspace, we must go beyond delivering our industry-leading products and services by highlighting and applying our decades of knowledge, expertise and thought leadership to the industry’s most pressing software, financial and tax challenges,” said Ineo CEO David A. Santora. “Our clients and their relocating employees deserve nothing less.”

Ineo built the foundations of the modern mobility industry’s FinTech and Tax services over the past 30 years. Its integrated solutions are the engine driving dozens of multinational corporations’ mobility programs in the areas of program execution, financial management, and tax compliance:



Ineo Mobility Software is the cloud-based, single-source system that marries deep technological sophistication with impressive ease of use.

Ineo Financial Solutions is the strategic partner of choice for companies seeking comprehensive, professional, and seamless back-office services for their mobility programs.

Ineo Tax Services mitigates financial risk, costs, and non-compliance for both employers and employees.

To learn more about Ineo, its new brand, and its knowledge resources please visit ineomobility.com, or ineomobility.com/knowledge-resources to access featured webinars, speaking engagements, and industry articles.

For more information contact:

Mary B. Reilly

mreilly(at)ineomobility(dot)com

(303) 219-7291

http://www.ineomobility.com